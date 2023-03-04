The championship rematch is set.

Big Horn held on for a 55-53 victory against Northeast Conference rival Tongue River and defending state champ Pine Bluffs defeated Wind River xx-xx in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships on Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center to secure their spots in the title game.

Pine Bluffs defeated Big Horn 52-41 in last year's championship game.

Junior Caleb Gibson opened the game with a twisting bucket in the paint and made two 3-pointers and senior Cade Baker hit two free throws to state Big Horn to a 10-0 lead. The Rams (22-2) maintained that 10-point advantage through the first quarter with the two guards scoring all 19 of the team's points.

"Caleb is incredibly shifty and he’s tough to guard," Big Horn head coach Cody Ball said. "And Cade is a guy that you can count on to always hit big shots when you need them. He’s a gamer."

Toby Schons, Big Horn's 6-foot-7 center, scored inside to make it 25-16, but Tongue River's Javin Walker knocked down back-to-back corner triples to cut the lead to 25-22. After the Rams' Drew Heerman split a pair of free throws, Colter Hanft and Logan Rosics scored inside for the Eagles and the teams went into the locker room tied at 26-all.

"Tongue River is such an up-tempo, disciplined, skilled team that no matter what you do they’re going to come back," Ball said. "No matter what lead you have it’s not safe against them."

The Eagles (20-5) took their first lead of the game when Walker opened the third quarter with another 3-pointer. Dawson Richards responded with a 3 for the Rams and the back-and-forth battle was on.

There were nine lead changes and the game was tied four times in the second half.

"We knew this was going to be a one- or two-possession game," Baker said. "They’re a tough team and they’re incredibly disciplined. We also know that we’re going to come in here and work for every possession."

Baker gave the Rams a 40-38 lead at the end of the third quarter on a four-point play when he was fouled on a 3-pointer and made the ensuing free throw.

Tongue River twice led by four points in the final three minutes, but Big Horn kept chipping away. After Hanft's old-fashioned three-point play gave the Eagles a 53-49 lead with 2:07 remaining, Baker answered with a similar play for the Rams.

Dawson Richards scored on a put-back to push Big Horn in front 54-53 with 1:12 on the clock and Baker made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 55-53 with 37 seconds to play.

Tongue River had a couple good looks but couldn't score and Schons was fouled after grabbing a rebound. He had a chance to ice the game, but both charity tosses were off the mark. The Eagles pushed the ball up the court and got it to Walker at the top of the key. But Schons came flying out and forced Walker to shoot an off-balance shot that banged off the side of the rim. Gibson grabbed the rebound and the Rams stormed the court while the Eagles held their heads in disbelief.

"It was all about sticking with it mentally," Baker said of the Rams' last scoring push. "We knew it wasn’t over until that final buzzer sounded."

Baker finished with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting while Gibson was 7-of-10 and had 18 points. Walker led Tongue River with 16 points and Hanft added 15.

Now the Rams will try to win their first state championship since 2011 when they face Pine Bluffs. The Rams beat the Hornets 61-53 back on Jan. 5, but Baker knows it's going to take everything the Rams have to take down the defending champs.

"It's going to take us playing Big Horn basketball," he said. "Big Horn basketball is toughness, it’s defense, it’s rebounding, it’s doing everything fundamentally sound."

Pine Bluffs had to weather a late surge from Wind River, which trimmed a 21-point deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, to keep its dream of a repeat alive.

Once again, seniors Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom led the way. Lerwick finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds and Fornstrom added 20 points.

The Hornets (24-3) also made enough free throws down the stretch -- they finished 21 of 31 at the line -- to hold off the Cougars.

"I look around at the Events Center and I think I want to just keep playing here," Lerwick said. "When I walked out tonight I said I want to play two more games here, not just one."

