Big Piney advances to semis for 1st time since 1982; Sundance, Rocky Mountain, Pine Bluffs also move on

Cade Butler gave Big Horn its last lead at 30-28 with a 3, but Cam Thomas answered with a triple of his own for Big Piney to give the Punchers the lead for good. The Tams had two chances to tie the game in the final 30 seconds, but were unable to connect from distance.

“I thought the kids did a great job of being disciplined and staying the course,” Big Piney head coach Nate Strong said. “We’re a mature team, so even when we got down early we didn’t panic.”

Sundance broke its game open in the second quarter and never looked back.

After a spirited effort in the first quarter, Greybull couldn’t push forward with any momentum in the second. The constant turnovers and steals by the Bulldogs were too much to overcome and was the beginning of the end for Greybull.

“We had to lock it in defensively,” Sundance head coach Nick Olson said.

By the half, the Bulldogs led 29-17 and their tough defense limited shot opportunities for the Buffaloes. On the other end of the court, Sundance dominated in the paint.

“We’ve been playing good quality defense all year, so if we keep it up on that end, the offense will start coming,” Olson said.