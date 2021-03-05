Big Piney advances to semis for 1st time since 1982; Sundance, Rocky Mountain, Pine Bluffs also move on

Trailing Big Horn 20-8 midway through the second quarter Friday, Big Piney never panicked. Instead, the Punchers slowly worked their way back into contention and eventually held on down the stretch for a 37-34 victory at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
With the win, the Punchers punched their ticket to the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships for the first time since 1982. Big Piney faced Sundance, a 55-36 winner over Greybull, in the first semifinal late Wednesday. The late semi pitted Pine Bluffs against Rocky Mountain.
First, though, Big Piney wanted to enjoy its quarterfinal victory.
“I had no idea it had been that long until coach told us in the locker room,” Big Piney senior Kaden Raza said. “That’s awesome.”
The Punchers turned up the defense to close the gap after James Richards’ layup gave Big Horn the 12-point lead (20-8) midway through the second quarter. By the time the Rams scored their next field goal more than 7 minutes had run off the game clock and Big Piney had built a 26-22 lead.
Big Piney trailed 22-16 at the half, but Ethan Whiterock capped a 15-0 run with a 3-pointer to give the Punchers a 26-22 lead. The Rams scored the final five points of the third quarter to take a one-point advantage into the final 8 minutes and set up the back-and-forth finish.
Cade Butler gave Big Horn its last lead at 30-28 with a 3, but Cam Thomas answered with a triple of his own for Big Piney to give the Punchers the lead for good. The Tams had two chances to tie the game in the final 30 seconds, but were unable to connect from distance.
“I thought the kids did a great job of being disciplined and staying the course,” Big Piney head coach Nate Strong said. “We’re a mature team, so even when we got down early we didn’t panic.”
Sundance broke its game open in the second quarter and never looked back.
After a spirited effort in the first quarter, Greybull couldn’t push forward with any momentum in the second. The constant turnovers and steals by the Bulldogs were too much to overcome and was the beginning of the end for Greybull.
“We had to lock it in defensively,” Sundance head coach Nick Olson said.
By the half, the Bulldogs led 29-17 and their tough defense limited shot opportunities for the Buffaloes. On the other end of the court, Sundance dominated in the paint.
“We’ve been playing good quality defense all year, so if we keep it up on that end, the offense will start coming,” Olson said.
After a quiet start to the third quarter, the Bulldogs opened the fourth with a 3-pointer from senior Brad Kruger, followed with a score in the post by junior Gunner McLaughlin.
“We came out with good energy in the fourth quarter,” Olson said. “We saw blood in the water and took advantage of it.”
Rocky Mountain reached the semifinals for the first time in four years with a 72-50 victory over Glenrock.
The Herders started the game with a spirited effort, trailing only 17-11 after the first, but the size and skill of Rocky Mountain proved to be too much to overcome.
Rocky Mountain senior Jess Wambeke started the second quarter with back-to-back layups, and the game transitioned into a fast-paced affair. Junior Kyle Hiser responded with a 3 for the Herders before the Grizzlies took control.
“We knew when it comes down to state tournaments, first quarters are always tough, but we just stayed patient and figured it would go our way,” Grizzlies head coach Pat Winland said.
Waiting for the Grizzlies in the semis was Pine Bluffs, which survived a late surge from Wind River to advance with a 58-41 victory. The Hornets were in control throughout, but the Cougars made a run in the third quarter to cut the Pine Bluffs lead to 39-30.
“We knew it would be a game of runs,” Pine Bluffs head coach Tyler Kimzey said. “We just had to maintain our consistent man pressure and keep capitalizing on their mistakes.”