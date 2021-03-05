Big Piney knocks off Sundance in overtime to advance to title game where Rocky Mountain awaits

Edwin Gonzales had practiced the shot numerous times in practice, usually against head coach Nate Strong. But the Big Piney senior had never done it with so much on the line. That all changed Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
With Big Piney and Sundance tied at 61 in the final seconds of overtime, Gonzales ran along the baseline and caught a pass from Carlos Munoz in the left corner. Gonzales offered a ball fake to Sundance's Lane Gill to create some space and then took one dribble toward the baseline just inside the 3-point line. As Gill tried to recover, Gonzales stepped back and rose up for the 3-pointer that would lift the Punchers into the state championship game for the first time since 1982.
It hit nothing but net.
"It's amazing," Gonzales said. "I work on those kinds of shots all the time in practice and I practiced them in the offseason, usually with my coach guarding me."
Sundance had numerous chances to tie the game on its final possession, but none of them fell. When the Bulldogs' final attempt clanked off the front rim, the Punchers raced across the floor in celebration.
Big Piney will go for the program's first state championship Saturday when it faces Rocky Mountain, a 50-45 winner over Pine Bluffs in the late semifinal. Friday night, however, the Punchers simply wanted to celebrate the hard-fought win over a Sundance team that was looking to return to the state title game and had lost only one game all season.
"It's been a hard year in Big Piney with COVID and everything else," Strong said. "So we want to keep this in perspective. I know this team's worth to our town isn't based on winning or losing, but obviously we want to win."
For Gonzales, the game-winner allowed him to gain some redemption from a tough first half in which he missed all three of his 3-point attempts and committed four turnovers. He credited his teammates for maintaining their faith in him.
"I was in my head in the first half," Gonzales admitted. "I have to give huge props to Ethan (Whiterock) for not letting me get down."
Gonzales offered the same thoughts to teammate Carlos Munoz, who went to the free-throw line with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation and Big Piney trailing 59-57.
"I just told Carlos, 'You got this,'" Gonzales said.
Munoz did. And so did the Punchers.
