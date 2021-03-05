Big Piney knocks off Sundance in overtime to advance to title game where Rocky Mountain awaits

Edwin Gonzales had practiced the shot numerous times in practice, usually against head coach Nate Strong. But the Big Piney senior had never done it with so much on the line. That all changed Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

With Big Piney and Sundance tied at 61 in the final seconds of overtime, Gonzales ran along the baseline and caught a pass from Carlos Munoz in the left corner. Gonzales offered a ball fake to Sundance's Lane Gill to create some space and then took one dribble toward the baseline just inside the 3-point line. As Gill tried to recover, Gonzales stepped back and rose up for the 3-pointer that would lift the Punchers into the state championship game for the first time since 1982.

It hit nothing but net.

"It's amazing," Gonzales said. "I work on those kinds of shots all the time in practice and I practiced them in the offseason, usually with my coach guarding me."

Sundance had numerous chances to tie the game on its final possession, but none of them fell. When the Bulldogs' final attempt clanked off the front rim, the Punchers raced across the floor in celebration.