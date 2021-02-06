Both Cheyenne Central teams pull away in second half to take down Kelly Walsh

The Tribe took an early 14-6 advantage on a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper from Brady Storebo before the Trojans' Caleb Cockrum hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to make it 14-9. Two more triples from Gunnar Browning and Caden Allaire to begin the second quarter allowed Kelly Walsh to take a 15-14 lead.

It didn't last, though, as Brock Storebo knocked down a 3 and Brady Storebo followed with an old-fashioned three-point play. Brady added two more points on a driving layup and Lovering closed the half with four points for a 27-22 lead.

"If we can be threats on the outside, it really opens the inside for Law," Brady Storebo said. "And if there's just one guy guarding him insidee, Law is one guy that is going to beat them every time."

Central opened the second half with a 10-2 run to take control before KW's Siope Paleplae stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer. But the Storebos scored eight points during another 10-2 Central run to leave little doubt but the final score.

Despite the loss, Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden remained upbeat. The Trojans, who won state championships in both 2017 and '19, are in serious danger of having just their second losing season in 10 years.