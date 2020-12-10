Boys basketball: Kelly Walsh will have a different look this season

The Kelly Walsh boys have won two of the past three Class 4A state basketball championships, including the most recently completed season in 2019. (The Trojans entered the 2020 state tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the West before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.)
The Kelly Walsh team that takes the floor this weekend for games against Douglas and Natrona County won’t have much in common with those teams, however. Not only did the Trojans lose a number of seniors off last year’s team, but the returning players are short on experience and in stature.
“We’re going to have to do things a lot different than what we’ve done in the past,” said KW head coach Randy Roden, who is entering his 10th season on the Trojans’ bench. “I just don’t think we’re capable of doing the things on either end of the court that we’ve done in the past due to our lack of size.
“So we’re going to have to do things differently, which is scary, because I’ll have to coach differently than I have in forever. And I don’t feel comfortable with a different style of play.”
The Trojans do return two starters in juniors Tyler Pacheco and Caden Allaire. The 5-foot-9 Pacheco was an all-conference selection after averaging 9.4 points per game and leading Kelly Walsh in both 3-pointers made (46) and 3-pointers attempted (134), while the 6-3 Allaire averaged 7.3 points and a team-best 5.1 rebounds per game.
Lacking experience and size, Kelly Walsh might not be able to play its usual game of attacking the glass and crashing the boards to begin the season, but that doesn’t come as a complete surprise to Roden.
“We’ve been planning for this since March,” Roden said. “We had to figure out what we were going to do to help ourselves compete.
“I like this team’s demeanor,” he added. “They have a chip on their shoulder and they play hard and they play together. Right now that’s all I can ask for.”
Roden expects to learn more about this team in the next couple of weeks, at which point the Trojans will have four games under their belts.
“We have a chance to see what we need to do to compete” he explained. “Do we want to stay on the path we’re going on or do we want to change course?
“At the end of the day, if we’re lucky enough to get to March maybe we’ll be able to do the same things that we always do. Right now, though, that’s just not to our advantage so we’re going to try something else.”
Having Pacheco and Allaire in place obviously helps, but Kelly Walsh is going to need contributions throughout the lineup to remain competitive against a deep and talented 4A conference.
“We’re 10-deep so we’re going to be counting on a host of guys,” Roden admitted. “I’m afraid that Tyler and Caden are going to see more of a defensive emphasis than they did last year, so our other guys are going to have to step up. It’s kind of an unknown realm for some of these kids.”
It’s an unknown realm for Roden as well.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!