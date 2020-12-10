Boys basketball: Kelly Walsh will have a different look this season

Lacking experience and size, Kelly Walsh might not be able to play its usual game of attacking the glass and crashing the boards to begin the season, but that doesn’t come as a complete surprise to Roden.

“We’ve been planning for this since March,” Roden said. “We had to figure out what we were going to do to help ourselves compete.

“I like this team’s demeanor,” he added. “They have a chip on their shoulder and they play hard and they play together. Right now that’s all I can ask for.”

Roden expects to learn more about this team in the next couple of weeks, at which point the Trojans will have four games under their belts.

“We have a chance to see what we need to do to compete” he explained. “Do we want to stay on the path we’re going on or do we want to change course?

“At the end of the day, if we’re lucky enough to get to March maybe we’ll be able to do the same things that we always do. Right now, though, that’s just not to our advantage so we’re going to try something else.”

Having Pacheco and Allaire in place obviously helps, but Kelly Walsh is going to need contributions throughout the lineup to remain competitive against a deep and talented 4A conference.