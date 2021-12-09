 Skip to main content
Boys basketball results/schedule

Thursday

Oil City Tip-Off

at Casper

Cheyenne South 63, Rock Springs 40

Kelly Walsh 76, Green River 58

Natrona County 52, Laramie 46

Early Bird Tournament

at Gillette

Scottsbluff (Neb.) 75, Cody 49

Thunder Basin 76, Evanston 33

St. Thomas More (S.D.) 72, Gillette 54

Strannigan Tournament

at Riverton/Lander

Shoshoni 66, Sheridan sophs 35

Riverton 56, Cheyenne Central 46

Sheridan 70, Lander 55

Cheyenne East 62, Star Valley 54

Burns Winter Classic

Arvada (Colo.) 55, Southeast 42

Pine Bluffs 43, Wheatland 39

Burns 70, Moorcroft 24

Bridger Valley Tournament

Mountain View 58, Big Piney 56, OT

Friday

Oil City Tip-Off

Green River vs Laramie

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh

Cheyenne South at Natrona County

Early Bird Tournament

Cody vs St. Thomas More

Scottsbluff at Thunder Basin

Evanston at Gillette

Strannigan Tournament

Shoshoni vs Cheyenne East sophs

Cheyenne East at Lander

Cheyenne Central vs Star Valley

Sheridan at Riverton

Cheyenne East vs Jackson

Burns Winter Classic

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Arvada

Torrington vs Thermopolis

Southeast vs Wheatland

Douglas vs Moorcroft

Newcastle vs Pine Bluffs

Torrington vs Arvada

Douglas at Pine Bluffs

Bridger Valley Tournament

Big Piney vs Rich County (Utah)

Cokeville at Lyman

Snake River at Mountain View

Wind River vs Ririe (Idaho)

Farson vs Kemmerer

Bobcat Invitational

at Upton

Hulett vs Big Horn frosh

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance

Arvada-Clearmont vs Ten Sleep

Riverside at Upton

Hulett vs Sundance

Carbon County Classic

Burlington at Encampment

Rock River vs Midwest

Dubois at Hanna

Burlington at Saratoga

Rock River vs Dubois

Midwest at Hanna

Coal Miner's Classic

at Wright

Lusk at Wright

St. Stephens vs Kaycee

Greybull vs Wyoming Indian

Rocky Mountain vs Glenrock

Lusk vs St. Stephens

Glenrock vs Greybull

Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee

Rocky Mountain at Wright

East-West Classic

at Buffalo

Powell vs Big Horn

Tongue River at Buffalo

Pinedale vs Rawlins

Lovell vs Tongue River

Powell at Buffalo

Big Horn vs Pinedale

Saturday

Oil City Tip-Off

Cheyenne South vs Green River

Rock Springs vs Laramie

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County

Early Bird Tournament

Evanston vs Scottsbluff

Cody at Gillette

St. Thomas More at Thunder Basin

Strannigan Tournament

Cheyenne Central at Lander

Shoshoni vs Cheyenne Central sophs

Cheyenne Central vs Jackson

Sheridan vs Star Valley

Cheyenne East at Riverton

Burns Winter Classic

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Moorcroft

Southeast vs Newcastle

Thermopolis at Wheatland

Torrington at Pine Bluffs

Douglas vs Arvada-Clearmont

Southeast vs Moorcroft

Newcastle at Burns

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Burns

Bridger Valley Tournament

Kemmerer vs Rich County

Big Piney vs Cokeville

Ririe at Lyman

Snake River vs Kemmerer

Wind River vs Cokeville

Ririe at Mountain View

Farson vs Wind River

Rich County at Lyman

Farson at Mountain View

Big Piney vs Snake River

Carbon County Classic

Dubois vs Saratoga

Midwest at Encampment

Burlington vs Rock River

Dubois at Encampment

Midwest vs Saratoga

Burlington at Hanna

Bobcat Invitational

Ten Sleep at Upton

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sheridan frosh

Riverside vs Sundance

Ten Sleep vs Big Horn frosh

Sundance at Upton

Riverside vs Hulett

Coal Miner's Classic

Wyoming Indian at Wright

Greybull vs Lusk

Kaycee vs Rocky Mountain

Glenrock vs St. Stephens

Greybull at Wright

East-West Classic

Tongue River vs Rawlins

Pinedale at Buffalo

Lovell vs Big Horn

Rawlins vs Powell

Lovell at Buffalo

