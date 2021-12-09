Boys basketball results/schedule

Thursday
Oil City Tip-Off
at Casper
Cheyenne South 63, Rock Springs 40
Kelly Walsh 76, Green River 58
Natrona County 52, Laramie 46
Early Bird Tournament
at Gillette
Scottsbluff (Neb.) 75, Cody 49
Thunder Basin 76, Evanston 33
St. Thomas More (S.D.) 72, Gillette 54
Strannigan Tournament
at Riverton/Lander
Shoshoni 66, Sheridan sophs 35
Riverton 56, Cheyenne Central 46
Sheridan 70, Lander 55
Cheyenne East 62, Star Valley 54
People are also reading…
Burns Winter Classic
Arvada (Colo.) 55, Southeast 42
Pine Bluffs 43, Wheatland 39
Burns 70, Moorcroft 24
Bridger Valley Tournament
Mountain View 58, Big Piney 56, OT
Friday
Oil City Tip-Off
Green River vs Laramie
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh
Cheyenne South at Natrona County
Early Bird Tournament
Cody vs St. Thomas More
Scottsbluff at Thunder Basin
Evanston at Gillette
Strannigan Tournament
Shoshoni vs Cheyenne East sophs
Cheyenne East at Lander
Cheyenne Central vs Star Valley
Sheridan at Riverton
Cheyenne East vs Jackson
Burns Winter Classic
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Arvada
Torrington vs Thermopolis
Southeast vs Wheatland
Douglas vs Moorcroft
Newcastle vs Pine Bluffs
Torrington vs Arvada
Douglas at Pine Bluffs
Bridger Valley Tournament
Big Piney vs Rich County (Utah)
Cokeville at Lyman
Snake River at Mountain View
Wind River vs Ririe (Idaho)
Farson vs Kemmerer
Bobcat Invitational
at Upton
Hulett vs Big Horn frosh
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance
Arvada-Clearmont vs Ten Sleep
Riverside at Upton
Hulett vs Sundance
Carbon County Classic
Burlington at Encampment
Rock River vs Midwest
Dubois at Hanna
Burlington at Saratoga
Rock River vs Dubois
Midwest at Hanna
Coal Miner's Classic
at Wright
Lusk at Wright
St. Stephens vs Kaycee
Greybull vs Wyoming Indian
Rocky Mountain vs Glenrock
Lusk vs St. Stephens
Glenrock vs Greybull
Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee
Rocky Mountain at Wright
East-West Classic
at Buffalo
Powell vs Big Horn
Tongue River at Buffalo
Pinedale vs Rawlins
Lovell vs Tongue River
Powell at Buffalo
Big Horn vs Pinedale
Saturday
Oil City Tip-Off
Cheyenne South vs Green River
Rock Springs vs Laramie
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County
Early Bird Tournament
Evanston vs Scottsbluff
Cody at Gillette
St. Thomas More at Thunder Basin
Strannigan Tournament
Cheyenne Central at Lander
Shoshoni vs Cheyenne Central sophs
Cheyenne Central vs Jackson
Sheridan vs Star Valley
Cheyenne East at Riverton
Burns Winter Classic
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Moorcroft
Southeast vs Newcastle
Thermopolis at Wheatland
Torrington at Pine Bluffs
Douglas vs Arvada-Clearmont
Southeast vs Moorcroft
Newcastle at Burns
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Burns
Bridger Valley Tournament
Kemmerer vs Rich County
Big Piney vs Cokeville
Ririe at Lyman
Snake River vs Kemmerer
Wind River vs Cokeville
Ririe at Mountain View
Farson vs Wind River
Rich County at Lyman
Farson at Mountain View
Big Piney vs Snake River
Carbon County Classic
Dubois vs Saratoga
Midwest at Encampment
Burlington vs Rock River
Dubois at Encampment
Midwest vs Saratoga
Burlington at Hanna
Bobcat Invitational
Ten Sleep at Upton
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sheridan frosh
Riverside vs Sundance
Ten Sleep vs Big Horn frosh
Sundance at Upton
Riverside vs Hulett
Coal Miner's Classic
Wyoming Indian at Wright
Greybull vs Lusk
Kaycee vs Rocky Mountain
Glenrock vs St. Stephens
Greybull at Wright
East-West Classic
Tongue River vs Rawlins
Pinedale at Buffalo
Lovell vs Big Horn
Rawlins vs Powell
Lovell at Buffalo