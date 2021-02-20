Boys basketball roundup

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan 58, Thunder Basin 52
Gillette 53, Kelly Walsh 39
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton 49, Natrona County 47
Cody 40, Rock Springs 34
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East 82, Cheyenne South 63
Class 4A Southwest
Green River 65, Jackson 34
Star Valley 57, Evanston 39
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 91, Newcastle 63
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins 60, Wheatland 38
Burns 58, Torrington 51
Class 3A
Powell 55, Mountain View 53, OT
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River 64, Moorcroft 46
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 78, St. Stephens 56
Class 2A
Greybull 51, Big Horn 48
Shoshoni 48, Wind River 46
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, (n)
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse 65, Dubois 60, OT
Burlington 73, Ten Sleep 28
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey 62, Rock River 37
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 22, Farson 21
Cokeville 58, Snake River 23
Class 1A
Encampment 53, Hanna 27
Inter-class
Pine Bluffs 74, Lingle-Fort Laramie 32
Southeast 66, Glenrock 45
Sundance 77, Hulett 37