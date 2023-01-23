 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
agate

Boys basketball schedule Jan. 24-28

  • Updated
  • 0
Kelly Walsh Basketball

Kelly Walsh's Mason Eager shoots a 3-pointer in the Trojans' game against Riverton on Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Tuesday

Inter-class

Lusk at Guernsey

Moorcroft at Wright

Lander at Riverton

Gillette sophs at Arvada-Clearmont

Cheyenne East sophs at Rock River

Interstate

Torrington at Sidney (Neb.)

Morrill (Neb.) at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Wednesday

Interstate

Jackson at Teton (Idaho)

Thursday

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

People are also reading…

Cheyenne South at Laramie

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Star Valley

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Powell

Class 2A

Big Horn at Greybull

Class 1A

Saratoga at Southeast

Inter-class

St. Stephens at Meeteetse

Pinedale at Jackson

Kaycee at Tongue River

Worland frosh at Ten Sleep

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Natrona County at Sheridan

Gillette at Thunder Basin

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Glenrock

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Thermopolis

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins at Torrington

Douglas at Wheatland

Class 3A Southwest

Lander at Pinedale

Lyman at Mountain View

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Wright

Class 2A Northwest

Wind River at Rocky Mountain

Shoshoni at Greybull

Class 2A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Burns

Pine Bluffs at Lusk

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee

Hulett at Upton

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Riverside

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Farson

Class 1A

Southeast at Encampment

Inter-class

Sundance at Moorcroft

Cody at Powell

Cokeville at Kemmerer

Midwest at Dubois JV

Interstate

Rich (Utah) at Big Piney

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson

Star Valley at Green River

Class 4A

Natrona County at Cody

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South

Riverton at Cheyenne East

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo at Moorcroft

Class 3A Northwest

Thermopolis at Lovell

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Lander

Class 3A

Douglas at Glenrock

Wheatland at Newcastle

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Class 2A

Kemmerer at Wind River

Rocky Mountain at Big Horn

Greybull at Tongue River

Big Piney at Shoshoni

Burns vs Sundance

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Meeteetse

Ten Sleep at Riverside

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Encampment

Snake River at Cokeville

Class 1A

Farson at Hanna

Guernsey at Arvada-Clearmont

Inter-class

Sheridan at Worland

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News