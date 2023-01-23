Boys basketball schedule Jan. 24-28

Tuesday
Inter-class
Lusk at Guernsey
Moorcroft at Wright
Lander at Riverton
Gillette sophs at Arvada-Clearmont
Cheyenne East sophs at Rock River
Interstate
Torrington at Sidney (Neb.)
Morrill (Neb.) at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Wednesday
Interstate
Jackson at Teton (Idaho)
Thursday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
Cheyenne South at Laramie
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Star Valley
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Powell
Class 2A
Big Horn at Greybull
Class 1A
Saratoga at Southeast
Inter-class
St. Stephens at Meeteetse
Pinedale at Jackson
Kaycee at Tongue River
Worland frosh at Ten Sleep
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County at Sheridan
Gillette at Thunder Basin
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Glenrock
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Thermopolis
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Torrington
Douglas at Wheatland
Class 3A Southwest
Lander at Pinedale
Lyman at Mountain View
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Wind River at Rocky Mountain
Shoshoni at Greybull
Class 2A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Burns
Pine Bluffs at Lusk
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee
Hulett at Upton
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Riverside
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Farson
Class 1A
Southeast at Encampment
Inter-class
Sundance at Moorcroft
Cody at Powell
Cokeville at Kemmerer
Midwest at Dubois JV
Interstate
Rich (Utah) at Big Piney
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson
Star Valley at Green River
Class 4A
Natrona County at Cody
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South
Riverton at Cheyenne East
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Moorcroft
Class 3A Northwest
Thermopolis at Lovell
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Lander
Class 3A
Douglas at Glenrock
Wheatland at Newcastle
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 2A
Kemmerer at Wind River
Rocky Mountain at Big Horn
Greybull at Tongue River
Big Piney at Shoshoni
Burns vs Sundance
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Meeteetse
Ten Sleep at Riverside
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Encampment
Snake River at Cokeville
Class 1A
Farson at Hanna
Guernsey at Arvada-Clearmont
Inter-class
Sheridan at Worland