Boys basketball schedule

Tuesday
Class 4A
Sheridan at Cody
Evanston at Rock Springs
Interstate
Burns at Bridgeport, Neb.
Moorcroft at Faith, S.D.
Upton at Newell, S.D.
Thursday
Class 4A
Cody at Kelly Walsh
Class 3A Southwest
Kemmerer at Lyman
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast
Class 1A
Hanna at Saratoga
Inter-class
Sheridan at Buffalo
Pinedale at Big Piney
Mountain View at Star Valley
Interstate
Crawford, Neb. at Guernsey
Mitchell, Neb. at Torrington
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Riverton
Green River at Thunder Basin
Sheridan at Natrona County
Class 3A
Douglas at Burns
Newcastle at Wheatland
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Tongue River
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Big Horn
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Hulett
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Snake River
Class 1A
Encampment at Rock River
Inter-class
Laramie at Rawlins
Big Piney at Kemmerer
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Pinedale at Jackson
Mountain View at Evanston
Cokeville at Star Valley sophs
Interstate
Cheyenne Central at Scottsbluff, Neb.
Gillette at Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens
Big Horn Basin Tournament
at Thermopolis & Worland
Burlington vs Wind River
Greybull at Thermopolis
Wind River vs Powell
Wyoming Indian vs Greybull
Powell vs Burlington
Wyoming Indian at Thermopolis
St. Stephens vs Lovell
Riverside at Worland
Rocky Mountain vs St. Stephens
Lovell vs Riverside
Rocky Mountain at Worland
Little Six
at Meeteetse
Roberts, Mont. at Meeteetse
Dubois vs Midwest
Ten Sleep vs Arvada-Clearmont
Dubois vs Roberts, Mont.
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Riverton
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Laramie
Class 3A
Rawlins at Mountain View
Torrington at Douglas
Buffalo at Burns
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Big Horn
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment
Class 1A
Hanna at Farson
Saratoga at Rock River
Guernsey at Hulett
Inter-class
Kaycee at Wright
Lander at Jackson
Wheatland at Glenrock
Evanston at Lyman
Interstate
Soda Springs, Idaho at Star Valley
Rich County, Utah at Cokeville
Hill City, S.D. at Sundance
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne East
Pine Bluffs at Holyoke, Colo.
Little Six
Ten Sleep vs Midwest
Arvada-Clearmont at Meeteetse
Ten Sleep vs Roberts, Mont.
Midwest at Meeteetse
Dubois vs Arvada-Clearmont
Sacred Heart Hoops Classic
at Spearfish, S.D.
Newcastle vs Rapid City (S.D.) Christian School
Thunder Basin vs Pine Ridge, S.D.
Gillette vs Rapid City (S.D.) Central