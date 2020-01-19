Boys basketball schedule

Monday
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment
Inter-class
NSI Academy at Moorcroft
Tuesday
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Lander
Interstate
Pine Bluffs at Mitchell, Neb.
Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley
Thursday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Green River
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Wright
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Midwest
Interstate
Snake River at Hayden, Colo.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Sheridan
Gillette at Natrona County
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Kelly Walsh
Riverton at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East
Laramie at Cheyenne Central
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Star Valley
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Newcastle
Buffalo at Douglas
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Powell
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Rawlins
Wheatland at Torrington
Class 3A Southwest
Big Piney at Lyman
Pinedale at Mountain View
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Big Horn
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Greybull
Rocky Mountain at Riverside
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Lusk
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni
Wind River at Kemmerer
Class 1A Northeast
You have free articles remaining.
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton
Hulett at NSI Academy
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse
St. Stephens at Dubois
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Glendo
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Encampment
Cokeville at Saratoga
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Gillette
Natrona County at Thunder Basin
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Riverton
Rock Springs at Cody
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Jackson
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Thermopolis
Newcastle at Buffalo
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Powell
Worland at Lovell
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Burns
Rawlins at Wheatland
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Pinedale
Mountain View at Big Piney
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Sundance
Moorcroft at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside at Tongue River
Greybull at Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock
Southeast at Lusk
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Wind River
Shoshoni at Kemmerer
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee
Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at St. Stephens
Dubois at Burlington
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna
Glendo at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Saratoga
Cokeville at Encampment