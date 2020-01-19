Boys basketball schedule
Boys basketball schedule

Monday

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment

Inter-class

NSI Academy at Moorcroft

Tuesday

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Lander

Interstate

Pine Bluffs at Mitchell, Neb.

Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley

Thursday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Green River

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Wright

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Midwest

Interstate

Snake River at Hayden, Colo.

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin at Sheridan

Gillette at Natrona County

Class 4A Northwest

Cody at Kelly Walsh

Riverton at Rock Springs

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East

Laramie at Cheyenne Central

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Star Valley

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Newcastle

Buffalo at Douglas

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Powell

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Rawlins

Wheatland at Torrington

Class 3A Southwest

Big Piney at Lyman

Pinedale at Mountain View

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Big Horn

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Greybull

Rocky Mountain at Riverside

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Lusk

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni

Wind River at Kemmerer

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Upton

Hulett at NSI Academy

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse

St. Stephens at Dubois

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Glendo

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Encampment

Cokeville at Saratoga

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan at Gillette

Natrona County at Thunder Basin

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Riverton

Rock Springs at Cody

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Jackson

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis

Newcastle at Buffalo

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Powell

Worland at Lovell

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Burns

Rawlins at Wheatland

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Pinedale

Mountain View at Big Piney

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Sundance

Moorcroft at Wright

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside at Tongue River

Greybull at Rocky Mountain

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Glenrock

Southeast at Lusk

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Wind River

Shoshoni at Kemmerer

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Kaycee

Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at St. Stephens

Dubois at Burlington

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Hanna

Glendo at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Saratoga

Cokeville at Encampment

