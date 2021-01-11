Boys basketball schedule

Tuesday
Inter-class
Kemmerer at Big Piney, 7 p.m.
Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.
Greybull at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Lander at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.
Laramie sophs at Rock River, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Moorcroft at Hot Springs, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
Upton at Newell, S.D., 6 p.m.
Thursday
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Harding County, S.D. at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Rich, Utah, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Mitchell, Neb., 7:30 p.m.
Teton, Idaho at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 5:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Torrington at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Wheatland at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Lander, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Hulett, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Encampment, 7 p.m.
Snake River at Farson, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Guernsey at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Shoshoni at Powell, 6:30 pm.
Riverside at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Worland, 7 p.m.
Wind River at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Cokeville at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 7 p.m.
Evanston at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Pinedale at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Rawlins at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Interstate
Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff, Neb., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Green River at Thunder Basin, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Burns at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Rawlins, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Lusk at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Snake River, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont vs Meeteetse, 2:30 p.m.
Farson at Hanna, 3 p.m.
Hulett at Guernsey, 4 p.m.
Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Douglas at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Lovell at Greybull, 3 p.m.
Dubois at Wind River, 3 p.m.
Saratoga at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.
Interstate
Star Valley at Soda Springs, Idaho, 11 a.m.
Gillette at Gering, Neb., 3:30 p.m.
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 4 p.m.
Hill City, S.D. at Sundance, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Alliance, Neb., 2 p.m.