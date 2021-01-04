 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball schedule
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 3A

Newcastle at Worland, (n)

Tuesday

Class 4A

Laramie at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Jackson at Big Piney, 7 p.m.

Wheatland sophs at Guernsey, 5:30 p.m.

Hulett at Wright JV, 6 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Rocky Mountain JV, 6:30 p.m.

Interstate

Alliance, Neb. at Burns, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Saratoga at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Encampment at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Greybull at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Moorcroft at Hulett, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Cokeville, 7 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Shoshoni JV, 6 p.m.

Midwest at Wright JV, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Newell, S.D. at Sundance, 7 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Sheridan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Green River at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 7:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Torrington at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Shoshoni, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Rock River at Hulett, 3:30 p.m.

Encampment at Hanna, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Lovell at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Crawford, Neb., 7 p.m.

Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Billings Central at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Laurel, Mont. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Worland Winter Classic

Gillette JV vs Pinedale, 1 p.m.

Big Piney vs Lyman, 3 p.m.

Wheatland vs Kemmerer, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Worland, 7 p.m.

Sundance Quad

Pine Bluffs at Sundance, 2:30 p.m.

Kaycee vs Glenrock, 2:30 p.m.

Glenrock at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.

Kaycee vs Pine Bluffs, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, 5:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Laramie, 1:30 p.m.

Green River at Cheyenne Central, noon

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, noon

Class 2A

Wind River at Greybull, 3 p.m.

Riverside at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Farson, 3 p.m.

Hanna at Dubois, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 12:30 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton, 1:30 p.m.

Lusk at Rock River, 2:30 p.m.

Southeast at Big Horn, 4 p.m.

Shoshoni at Saratoga, 4 p.m.

NSI Academy at Wright, 5:30 p.m.

Powell at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Burns, 7 p.m.

Cody at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border Wat

Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 1 p.m.

Billings Central at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Worland Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Pinedale, 10 a.m.

Mountain View vs Wheatland, noon

Lyman at Worland, 2 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News