Boys basketball schedule
Boys basketball schedule

  • Updated
Thursday

Class 4A

Evanston at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Powell at Riverton, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson at Lander, 6:30 p.m.

Interstate

Manila, Utah at Lyman, 7 p.m.

Bridger Valley Tournament

at Lyman, Mountain View

Farson at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Burns Winter Classic

Wheatland at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley vs Cheyenne East, 7 p.m. (at Rock Springs)

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Dubois at Encampment, 12:30 p.m.

Midwest at Guernsey, 5 p.m.

Dubois at Saratoga, 4 p.m.

Inter-class

Riverside at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.

Big Horn at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Riverton, 6:30 p.m.

Interstate

Upton at Custer, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

Bridger Valley Tournament

Pinedale vs Snake River, 11:30 a.m.

Rich County, Utah vs Wind River, 11:30 a.m.

Kemmerer vs Wind River, 3:30 p.m.

Big Piney vs Snake River, 3:30 p.m.

Farson at Lyman, 7:30 p.m.

Herder Classic

at Glenrock

Rocky Mountain at Glenrock, noon

Greybull vs Wright, 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs Wright, 4 p.m.

Greybull at Glenrock, 6 p.m.

Tiger Classic

at Lusk

Kaycee at Lusk, 11:45 a.m.

Kaycee vs Tongue River, 3:15 p.m.

Tongue River at Lusk, 6:45 p.m.

Burns Winter Classic

Thermopolis vs Torrington, 3 p.m.

Moorcroft vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 3 p.m.

Wheatland at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Thermopolis at Burns, 8 p.m.

Moorcroft at Pine Bluffs, 9 p.m.

Remax Tournament

at Gillette

Cody vs St. Thomas More, S.D., 1:30 p.m.

Evanston at Thunder Basin, 8:30 p.m.

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Gillette, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Star Valley vs Cheyenne Central, 10:30 a.m. (at Rock Springs)

Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, 9 a.m.

Riverton at Sheridan, 3 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Green River, 4 p.m.

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Lovell at Douglas, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Lander, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Midwest at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.

Guernsey at Hulett, 2:30 p.m.

Midwest at Rock River, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Upton at Sundance, 1 p.m.

Meeteetse at Shoshoni, 3 p.m.

Bridger Valley Tournament

Kemmerer vs Cokeville, 11 a.m.

Rich County, Utah at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Pinedale vs Rich County, Utah, 5 p.m.

Cokeville vs Big Piney, 5 p.m.

Burns Winter Classic

Newcastle at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.

Saratoga vs Southeast, 2 p.m.

Thermopolis at Wheatland, 2 p.m.

Moorcroft at Torrington, 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Burns, 7 p.m.

Saratoga at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Remax Tournament

Evanston at Gillette, 1:30 p.m.

Cody vs Scottsbluff, Neb., 1:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More, S.D. at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

