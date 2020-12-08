Boys basketball schedule

Thursday
Class 4A
Evanston at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Powell at Riverton, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson at Lander, 6:30 p.m.
Interstate
Manila, Utah at Lyman, 7 p.m.
Bridger Valley Tournament
at Lyman, Mountain View
Farson at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Burns Winter Classic
Wheatland at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley vs Cheyenne East, 7 p.m. (at Rock Springs)
Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Dubois at Encampment, 12:30 p.m.
Midwest at Guernsey, 5 p.m.
Dubois at Saratoga, 4 p.m.
Inter-class
Riverside at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.
Big Horn at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Riverton, 6:30 p.m.
Interstate
Upton at Custer, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
Bridger Valley Tournament
Pinedale vs Snake River, 11:30 a.m.
Rich County, Utah vs Wind River, 11:30 a.m.
Kemmerer vs Wind River, 3:30 p.m.
Big Piney vs Snake River, 3:30 p.m.
Farson at Lyman, 7:30 p.m.
Herder Classic
at Glenrock
Rocky Mountain at Glenrock, noon
Greybull vs Wright, 2 p.m.
Rocky Mountain vs Wright, 4 p.m.
Greybull at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
Tiger Classic
at Lusk
Kaycee at Lusk, 11:45 a.m.
Kaycee vs Tongue River, 3:15 p.m.
Tongue River at Lusk, 6:45 p.m.
Burns Winter Classic
Thermopolis vs Torrington, 3 p.m.
Moorcroft vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 3 p.m.
Wheatland at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Burns, 8 p.m.
Moorcroft at Pine Bluffs, 9 p.m.
Remax Tournament
at Gillette
Cody vs St. Thomas More, S.D., 1:30 p.m.
Evanston at Thunder Basin, 8:30 p.m.
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Gillette, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Star Valley vs Cheyenne Central, 10:30 a.m. (at Rock Springs)
Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, 9 a.m.
Riverton at Sheridan, 3 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Green River, 4 p.m.
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Lovell at Douglas, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Lander, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Midwest at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.
Guernsey at Hulett, 2:30 p.m.
Midwest at Rock River, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Upton at Sundance, 1 p.m.
Meeteetse at Shoshoni, 3 p.m.
Bridger Valley Tournament
Kemmerer vs Cokeville, 11 a.m.
Rich County, Utah at Mountain View, 1 p.m.
Pinedale vs Rich County, Utah, 5 p.m.
Cokeville vs Big Piney, 5 p.m.
Burns Winter Classic
Newcastle at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.
Saratoga vs Southeast, 2 p.m.
Thermopolis at Wheatland, 2 p.m.
Moorcroft at Torrington, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Burns, 7 p.m.
Saratoga at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Remax Tournament
Evanston at Gillette, 1:30 p.m.
Cody vs Scottsbluff, Neb., 1:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More, S.D. at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
