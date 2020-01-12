Boys basketball schedule

Monday
Interstate
Sioux County, Neb. at Guernsey
Tuesday
Inter-class
Rawlins JV at Hanna
Cheyenne JV at Southeast
Interstate
Upton at Newell, S.D.
Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne South
Wednesday
Interstate
North Gem, Idaho at Cokeville
Thursday
Class 4A
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh
Class 2A
Wright at Glenrock
Class 1A
Meeteetse at Arvada-Clearmont
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast
Interstate
Rich, Utah at Cokeville
Mitchell, Neb. at Torrington
Crawford, Neb. at Guernsey
Harding County, S.D. at Sundance
Friday
Class 4A
Cody at Natrona County
Green River at Thunder Basin
Class 3A
Buffalo at Wheatland
Torrington at Douglas
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Southeast
Class 2A
Wright at Tongue River
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Snake River
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Hulett
Class 1A Southeast
You have free articles remaining.
Hanna at Rock River
Inter-class
Laramie at Rawlins
Pinedale at Kemmerer
Mountain View at Evanston
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk
Lyman at Star Valley
Interstate
Sheridan at Billings (Mont.) Skyview
Saratoga at North Park, Colo.
Gillette at Rapid City (S.D.) Central
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne East
Little Six Tournament
at Meeteetse
WHO'S HERE: Meeteetse, Arvada-Clearmont, Dubois, Midwest, Fort Washakie, Ten Sleep.
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Riverton
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Laramie
Class 3A
Rawlins at Newcastle
Buffalo at Burns
Class 2A
Tongue River at Big Horn
Class 1A Northeast
NSI Academy at Kaycee
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment
Class 1A
Guernsey at Hulett
Inter-class
Kemmerer at Farson
Star Valley at Mountain View
Big Piney at Jackson
Evanston at Lyman
Interstate
Sundance at Hill City, S.D.
Cheyenne Central at Scottsbluff, Neb.
Belle Fourche, S.D. at Wright
Riggs, S.D. at Thunder Basin
Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens at Gillette
Little Six Tournament
at Meeteetse
WHO'S HERE: Meeteetse, Arvada-Clearmont, Dubois, Midwest, Fort Washakie, Ten Sleep.