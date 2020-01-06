Boys basketball schedule

Tuesday
Inter-class
Powell at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Southeast at Mitchell, Neb, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Interstate
Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Inter-class
Burlington at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Sundance at Newell, S.D., 6:30 p.m.
Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 7 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs
Wheatland vs Lander, 12:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh vs Alliance, Neb., 5 p.m.
Green River at Laramie, 7 p.m.
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne East, 8 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 8 p.m.
Sheridan vs Riverton, 8 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 8 p.m.
Friday
Class 3A
Torrington at Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Wind River at Riverside
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Upton, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Dubois, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Rock River, 4 p.m.
Inter-class
Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Morrill, Neb. at Guernsey, 7 p.m.
Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
Alliance, Neb. vs Natrona County, 2 p.m.
Riverton vs Lusk, 2 p.m.
Rock Springs at Laramie, 5 p.m.
Green River vs Wheatland, 5 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 8 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 8 p.m.
Lander vs Pine Bluffs, 8 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 8 p.m.
Powder River Classic
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: NSI Academy, Arvada-Clearmont, Sundance, Kaycee, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Wright, Thunder Basin sophomores.
Pinedale Winter Classic
WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Lyman, Thermopolis, Mountain View, Rawlins, Douglas.
Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull at Wind River, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Wyoming Indian at Cody, 3 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Newcastle at Gering, Neb.
Taco John's Invite
Evanston vs Sheridan, 10:30 a.m.
Pine Bluffs vs Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m.
Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 11:30 a.m.
Wheatland vs Lusk, noon
Natrona County vs Lander, 1:30 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, 4:30 p.m.
Riverton at Cheyenne Central, 4:30 p.m.
Green River at Cheyenne South, 4:30 p.m.
Powder River Classic
at Sheridan
Pinedale Winter Classic
