Boys basketball schedule
Tuesday

Inter-class

Powell at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Southeast at Mitchell, Neb, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Interstate

Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Inter-class

Burlington at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Sundance at Newell, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 7 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs

Wheatland vs Lander, 12:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh vs Alliance, Neb., 5 p.m.

Green River at Laramie, 7 p.m.

Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne East, 8 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 8 p.m.

Sheridan vs Riverton, 8 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A

Torrington at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Wind River at Riverside

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Upton, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Rock River, 4 p.m.

Inter-class

Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Morrill, Neb. at Guernsey, 7 p.m.

Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

Alliance, Neb. vs Natrona County, 2 p.m.

Riverton vs Lusk, 2 p.m.

Rock Springs at Laramie, 5 p.m.

Green River vs Wheatland, 5 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 8 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 8 p.m.

Lander vs Pine Bluffs, 8 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 8 p.m.

Powder River Classic

at Sheridan

WHO'S HERE: NSI Academy, Arvada-Clearmont, Sundance, Kaycee, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Wright, Thunder Basin sophomores.

Pinedale Winter Classic

WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Big Piney, Lyman, Thermopolis, Mountain View, Rawlins, Douglas.

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull at Wind River, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Wyoming Indian at Cody, 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Newcastle at Gering, Neb.

Taco John's Invite

Evanston vs Sheridan, 10:30 a.m.

Pine Bluffs vs Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 11:30 a.m.

Wheatland vs Lusk, noon

Natrona County vs Lander, 1:30 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, 4:30 p.m.

Riverton at Cheyenne Central, 4:30 p.m.

Green River at Cheyenne South, 4:30 p.m.

Powder River Classic

at Sheridan

Pinedale Winter Classic

