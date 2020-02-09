Boys basketball schedule

Monday
Class 4A
Evanston at Kelly Walsh
Inter-class
Lusk at Guernsey
Tuesday
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee
Inter-class
Big Piney at Kemmerer
Interstate
Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs
Thursday
Class 3A
Douglas at Wheatland
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Kaycee
Inter-class
Dubois at Fort Washakie
Lovell at Greybull
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. at Hulett
Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Star Valley
Cheyenne South at Sheridan
Cody at Evanston
Rock Springs at Jackson
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin
Laramie at Natrona County
Cheyenne East at Gillette
Riverton at Green River
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Mountain View
Class 3A
Burns at Newcastle
Douglas at Torrington
Thermopolis at Powell
Lander at Pinedale
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Sundance
Big Horn at Moorcroft
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Tongue River
Riverside at Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Glenrock
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Class 2A Southwest
Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian
Kemmerer at Wind River
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett
Midwest at NSI Academy
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Ten Sleep
St. Stephens at Meeteetse
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Cokeville
Saratoga at Farson
Interstate
Guernsey at Sioux County, Neb.
Saturday
Class 4A
Laramie at Sheridan
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne South at Natrona County
Cheyenne Central at Gillette
Riverton at Evanston
Kelly Walsh at Jackson
Cody at Green River
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland
Class 3A
Big Piney at Lander
Lovell at Thermopolis
Rawlins at Buffalo
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Big Horn
Wright at Moorcroft
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Riverside
Rocky Mountain at Greybull
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs
Lusk at Southeast
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Shoshoni
Wind River at Wyoming Indian
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont
Kaycee at NSI Academy
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Dubois
Ten Sleep at St. Stephens
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Glendo
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Farson
Saratoga at Cokeville
Interstate
Mountain View at Manila, Utah
Meeker, Colo. at Snake River
Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle
Mitchell, Neb. at Burns