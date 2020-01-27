Boys basketball schedule

Tuesday
Inter-class
NSI Academy at Wright
Kemmerer at Lyman
Moorcroft at Sundance
Lander at Riverton
Interstate
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Morrill, Neb.
Gering, Neb. at Torrington
Thursday
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Evanston
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Buffalo
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Upton
Inter-class
Moorcroft at Southeast
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County at Sheridan
Thunder Basin at Gillette
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne South at Laramie
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Douglas
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lander
Lovell at Powell
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Rawlins
Wheatland at Burns
Class 3A Southwest
Big Piney at Pinedale
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Big Horn
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Rocky Mountain
Riverside at Greybull
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Pine Bluffs
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Wyomig Indian
You have free articles remaining.
Wind River at Shoshoni
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee
NSI Academy at Midwest
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington
St. Stephens at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Farson
Saratoga at Snake River
Class 1A
Hanna at Encampment
Inter-class
Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson
Star Valley at Green River
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Laramie
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Big Piney
Newcastle at Wheatland
Rawlins at Worland
Buffalo at Cody
Class 2A Southeast
Southeast at Glenrock
Class 2A
Big Horn at Rocky Mountain
Shoshoni at Riverside
Lusk at Sundance
Tongue River at Moorcroft
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at St. Stephens
Dubois at Meeteetse
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Snake River
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont at Guernsey
Inter-class
Saratoga at Mountain View
Cheyenne South at Douglas
Kemmerer at Cokeville
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Wyoming Indian at Lyman
Kaycee at Wright