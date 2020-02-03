Boys basketball schedule

Tuesday
Class 3A
Rawlins at Newcastle
Class 1A Northeast
NSI Academy at Upton
Interstate
Saratoga at North Park, Colo.
Thursday
Class 4A
Green River at Rock Springs
Class 3A
Lander at Lyman
Class 2A
Big Horn at Tongue River
Greybull at Shoshoni
Inter-class
Wright at NSI Academy
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley at Cody
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South
Jackson at Riverton
Natrona County at Cheyenne East
Gillette at Laramie
Kelly Walsh at Evanston
Class 3A
Newcastle at Torrington
Lovell at Big Piney
Powell at Pinedale
Worland at Thermopolis
Douglas at Rawlins
Class 2A
Tongue River at Sundance
Wyoming Indian at Greybull
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at NSI Academy
Midwest at Hulett
Kaycee at Upton
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Burlington
Dubois at St. Stephens
Class 1A Southeast
Glendo at Hanna
Rock River at Guernsey
Class 1A Southwest
You have free articles remaining.
Snake River at Farson
Inter-class
Big Horn at Buffalo
Riverside at Meeteetse
Southeast at Burns
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft
Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne South
Sheridan at Cheyenne East
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central
Green River at Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin at Laramie
Star Valley at Riverton
Evanston at Rock Springs
Jackson at Cody
Class 3A
Powell at Big Piney
Lovell at Pinedale
Mountain View at Lander
Burns at Douglas
Torrington at Buffalo
Class 2A
Glenrock at Wind River
Moorcroft at Lusk
Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest
Hulett at Kaycee
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Encampment
Snake River at Cokeville
Class 1A
Dubo8is at Farson
Inter-class
Big Horn at Newcastle
Upton at Pine Bluffs
Riverside at Burlington
Interstate
Gering, Neb, at Wheatland
Lyman at Manila, Utah