 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball schedule
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Class 1A Northeast

Upton vs NSI Academy, Upton wins by forfeit

Class 1A

Rock River at Saratoga, (n)

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast, (n)

Torrington at Cheyenne South, (n)

Wednesday

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Saratoga, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Green River, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Lyman at Lander, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Big Horn, 8 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Greybull at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Dubois at Shoshoni, 7:30 p.m.

Interstate

Rich, Utah at Cokeville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Laramie at Thunder Basin, 7:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.

Cody at Star Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Riverton at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Gillette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wheatland at Lander, 6:30 p.m.

Rawlins at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Worland at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Pinedale at Powell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Greybull at Wyoming Indian, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 2:30 p.m.

Kaycee at Upton, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Rock River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Snake River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Hanna at Encampment, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Mountain View at Big Piney, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Dubois, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 1 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 2 p.m.

Riverton at Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 2:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Green River, 2:30 p.m.

Cody at Jackson, 2:30 p.m.

Laramie at Gillette, 2:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Evanston, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Kemmerer at Powell, noon

Pinedale at Lovell, 3:30 p.m.

Thermopolis at Worland, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Lusk at Moorcroft, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont, 4:30 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Snake River, 3 p.m.

Encampment at Saratoga, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Dubois at Riverside, 2:30 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Upton, 3 p.m.

St. Stephens, at Burlington, 3 p.m.

Newcastle at Big Horn, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Lyman at Manila, Utah, 7 p.m.

Wright Quad

Shoshoni at Wright, noon

Wind River vs Glenrock, 2 p.m.

Shoshoni vs Glenrock, 4 p.m.

Wind River at Wright, 6 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News