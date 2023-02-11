Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan 83, Laramie 62
Cheyenne Central 75, Gillette 56
Kelly Walsh 66, Jackson 48
Natrona County 59, Cheyenne South 43
Cheyenne East 55, Thunder Basin 41
Riverton 56, Evanston 43
Cody 53, Green River 38
Star Valley 60, Rock Springs 59
Class 3A Northeast
Glenrock 51, Newcastle 45
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 54, Lovell 44
Class 3A Southeast
Douglas 60, Wheatland 19
Class 3A Southwest
Lander 67, Pinedale 47
Class 3A
Powell 53, Buffalo 42
Class 2A Northeast
Wright 63, Sundance 57
Class 2A Northwest
Wind River 69, Greybull 67
Rocky Mountain 48, Shoshoni 33
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 66, Burns 36
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer 62, St. Stephens 51
Wyoming Indian 71, Big Piney 65
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 62, Arvada-Clearmont 16
Hulett 67, Midwest 43
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 71, Dubois 32
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 51, Rocky River 49
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 62, Cokeville 46
Farson 66, Encampment 34
Class 1A
Ten Sleep 53, Kaycee 52
Inter-class
Big Horn 76, Moorcroft 32
Tongue River 48, Thermopolis 44
Lingle-Fort Laramie 68, Guernsey 25
Southeast 58, Lusk 44