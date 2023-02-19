Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County 54, Gillette 35
Thunder Basin 68, Sheridan 38
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton 55, Kelly Walsh 49
Cody 66, Rock Springs 62, OT
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central 61, Cheyenne South 12
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley 70, Evanston 41
Jackson 49, Green River 29
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 86, Glenrock 41
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland 40, Rawlins 33
Class 3A
Powell 44, Mountain View 41
Lyman 53, Lovell 49
Worland 62, Lander 43
Torrington 78, Newcastle 44
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 61, Lingle-Fort Laramie 55
Class 2A
Wind River 80, St. Stephens 56
Kemmerer 74, Shoshoni 61
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest 42, Arvada-Clearmont 32
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 72, Riverside 36
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast 57, Hanna 32
Guernsey 58, Rock River 44
Class 1A Southwest
Farson 47, Snake River 45
Inter-class
Tongue River 66, Moorcroft 41
Wright 79, Upton 77, OT
Interstate
Rich (Utah) 73, Cokeville 68