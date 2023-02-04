Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan 77, Cheyenne Central 68
Riverton 55, Star Valley 51
Cody 58, Jackson 48
Cheyenne East 37, Natrona County 36
Gillette 84, Laramie 71
Thunder Basin 75, Cheyenne South 31
Green River 77, Kelly Walsh 75
Class 3A
Worland 68, Lyman 54
Thermopolis 58, Mountain View 47
Powell 71, Pinedale 55
Lander 52, Lovell 50, OT
Buffalo 51, Torrington 46
People are also reading…
Wheatland 43, Newcastle 24
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River 80, Sundance 58
Class 2A
Wright 67, Shoshoni 58
Big Piney 71, Wind River 57
Wyoming Indian 64, Rocky Mountain 62
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest 62, Arvada-Clearmont 35
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 62, Meeteetse 47
Dubois 57, Ten Sleep 48, OT
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 56, Snake River 40
Cokeville 44, Farson 31
Class 1A
Encampment 62, Hanna 43
Hulett 49, Rock River 25
Inter-class
Big Horn 63, Riverside 39
Glenrock 63, Lusk 54
Interstate
Lingle-Fort Laramie 66, Crawford (Neb.) 41