Boys basketball scores Jan. 14

Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton 66, Cody 52
Class 4A
Rock Springs 69, Laramie 53
Class 3A
Rawlins 34, Mountain View 28
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River 53, Big Horn 38
Class 2A
Shoshoni vs Burns, postponed
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 51, Encampment 33
Cokeville 49, Farson 40
Class 1A
Saratoga 68, Rock River 25
People are also reading…
Hulett 48, Guernsey 46
Inter-class
Wright 72, Kaycee 54
Cheyenne South 48, Wheatland 45
Interstate
Rapid City (S.D.) Christian 78, Newcastle 21
Pine Bluffs 52, Holyoke (Colo.) 41
Gillette 73, Lakota Tech (S.D.) 64
Cheyenne East 52, Scottsbluff (Neb.) 48
Cheyenne Central 72, Cherokee Trail (Colo.) 61
Rapid City (S.D.) Central 65, Thunder Basin 61
Hill City (S.D.) 64, Sundance 24
Sugar-Salem (Idaho) 53, Star Valley 46
Little Six Tournament
Dubois 60, Meeteetse 30
Dubois 62, Midwest 28
Dubois 75, Arvada-Clearmont 29
Midwest 55, Arvada-Clearmont 40
Big Horn Basin Classic
Wind River 57, Rocky Mountain 49
Greybull 49, Thermopolis 47
Worland 56, Lovell 39
Lander 54, Powell 48
Burlington 57, Wyoming Indian 51
Championship, Worland 66, Lander 43
West River Tourney
Upton vs Moorroft