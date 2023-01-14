 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores Jan. 14

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton 66, Cody 52

Class 4A

Rock Springs 69, Laramie 53

Class 3A

Rawlins 34, Mountain View 28

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River 53, Big Horn 38

Class 2A

Shoshoni vs Burns, postponed

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 51, Encampment 33

Cokeville 49, Farson 40

Class 1A

Saratoga 68, Rock River 25

Hulett 48, Guernsey 46

Inter-class

Wright 72, Kaycee 54

Cheyenne South 48, Wheatland 45

Interstate

Rapid City (S.D.) Christian 78, Newcastle 21

Pine Bluffs 52, Holyoke (Colo.) 41

Gillette 73, Lakota Tech (S.D.) 64

Cheyenne East 52, Scottsbluff (Neb.) 48

Cheyenne Central 72, Cherokee Trail (Colo.) 61

Rapid City (S.D.) Central 65, Thunder Basin 61

Hill City (S.D.) 64, Sundance 24

Sugar-Salem (Idaho) 53, Star Valley 46

Little Six Tournament

Dubois 60, Meeteetse 30

Dubois 62, Midwest 28

Dubois 75, Arvada-Clearmont 29

Midwest 55, Arvada-Clearmont 40

Big Horn Basin Classic

Wind River 57, Rocky Mountain 49

Greybull 49, Thermopolis 47

Worland 56, Lovell 39

Lander 54, Powell 48

Burlington 57, Wyoming Indian 51

Championship, Worland 66, Lander 43

West River Tourney

Upton vs Moorroft

