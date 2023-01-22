 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
agate

Boys basketball scores Jan. 21

  • 0
Natrona County Basketball

Natrona County's Colton Rogers drives to the rim between Thunder Basin's Bodie Williams (25) and Caleb Howell on Friday at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette 56, Natrona County 52

Sheridan 51, Thunder Basin 46

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton 60, Kelly Walsh 55

Rock Springs 56, Cody 28

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson 76, Green River 66

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 71, Newcastle 41

Glenrock 56, Moorcroft 51

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 72, Powell 66

Class 3A Southeast

Douglas 62, Torrington 31

People are also reading…

Rawlins 44, Wheatland 43

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale 65, Mountain View 58

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn 65, Sundance 45

Tongue River 77, Wright 67

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 63, Shoshoni 37

Wind River 40, Greybull 38

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 65, Burns 27

Class 2A Southwest

St. Stephens 79, Kemmerer 73

Wyoming Indian 58, Big Piney 57

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett 50, Arvada-Clearmont 18

Upton 56, Kaycee 37

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois 60, Riverside 43

Burlington 63, Ten Sleep 20

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey 54, Hanna 39

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 60, Encampment 28

Saratoga 55, Farson 29

Inter-class

Southeast 73, Lusk 41

Interstate

Marsh Valley (Idaho) 68, Star Valley 65

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News