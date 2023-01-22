Boys basketball scores Jan. 21

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette 56, Natrona County 52
Sheridan 51, Thunder Basin 46
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton 60, Kelly Walsh 55
Rock Springs 56, Cody 28
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson 76, Green River 66
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 71, Newcastle 41
Glenrock 56, Moorcroft 51
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 72, Powell 66
Class 3A Southeast
Douglas 62, Torrington 31
People are also reading…
Rawlins 44, Wheatland 43
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale 65, Mountain View 58
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn 65, Sundance 45
Tongue River 77, Wright 67
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 63, Shoshoni 37
Wind River 40, Greybull 38
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 65, Burns 27
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens 79, Kemmerer 73
Wyoming Indian 58, Big Piney 57
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett 50, Arvada-Clearmont 18
Upton 56, Kaycee 37
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois 60, Riverside 43
Burlington 63, Ten Sleep 20
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey 54, Hanna 39
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 60, Encampment 28
Saratoga 55, Farson 29
Inter-class
Southeast 73, Lusk 41
Interstate
Marsh Valley (Idaho) 68, Star Valley 65