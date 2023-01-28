 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores Jan. 28

Natrona County Basketball

Natrona County's Colton Rogers shoots a free throw after a technical foul was called on Thunder Basin during their game Friday at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson, postponed to Tuesday

Star Valley 70, Green River 60

Class 4A

Natrona County at Cody, canceled

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, postponed

Riverton at Cheyenne East, canceled

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 70, Moorcroft 40

Class 3A Northwest

Thermopolis at Lovell, postponed

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman 65, Lander 61

Class 3A

Douglas 74, Glenrock 36

Wheatland at Newcastle, postponed to Feb. 4

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed

Class 2A

Kemmerer at Wind River, canceled

Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, postponed

Greybull at Tongue River, postponed

Shoshoni 55, Big Piney 51

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest, postponed

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Meeteetse, postponed

Riverside at Ten Sleep, postponed

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 64, Encampment 21

Snake River at Cokeville, postponed to Feb. 14

Class 1A

Farson at Hanna, postponed

Inter-class

Sheridan at Worland, postponed

