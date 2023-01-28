Boys basketball scores Jan. 28

Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson, postponed to Tuesday
Star Valley 70, Green River 60
Class 4A
Natrona County at Cody, canceled
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, postponed
Riverton at Cheyenne East, canceled
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 70, Moorcroft 40
Class 3A Northwest
Thermopolis at Lovell, postponed
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman 65, Lander 61
Class 3A
People are also reading…
Douglas 74, Glenrock 36
Wheatland at Newcastle, postponed to Feb. 4
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed
Class 2A
Kemmerer at Wind River, canceled
Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, postponed
Greybull at Tongue River, postponed
Shoshoni 55, Big Piney 51
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest, postponed
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Meeteetse, postponed
Riverside at Ten Sleep, postponed
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 64, Encampment 21
Snake River at Cokeville, postponed to Feb. 14
Class 1A
Farson at Hanna, postponed
Inter-class
Sheridan at Worland, postponed