Boys basketball scores Jan. 7

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull 64, St. Stephens 62

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast 52, Hanna 23

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett 50, Midwest 31

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington 60, Meeteetse 34

Dubois 63, Ten Sleep 20

Inter-class

Upton 61, Moorcroft 42

Powell 66, Rocky Mountain 38

Lovell 75, Wyoming Indian 56

Interstate

Alliance (Neb.) 70, Torrington 34

2A East Smackdown

Big Horn 70, Lusk 58

Burns 61, Sundance 47

Tongue River 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 25

Pine Bluffs 66, Wright 44

Lingle-Fort Laramie 66, Sundance 28

Wright 84, Lusk 71

Fossil County Classic

Cokeville 62, Kemmerer 49

Star Valley sophs 69, Farson 26

Star Valley sophs 67, Kemmerer 49

James Johnson Winter Classic

Rock Springs 62, Bear Creek (Colo.) 51

Kelly Walsh 40, Wheatland 37

Sheridan 68, Green River 49

Laramie 67, Evanston 49

Douglas 51, Cheyenne East 50

Cheyenne Central 57, Rock Springs 46

Cheyenne South 48, Wheatland 38

Riverton 57, Natrona County 50

Rawlins Winter Classic

Lyman 59, Buffalo 49

Worland 64, Pinedale 51

Mountain View 52, Big Piney 41

Rawlins 54, Thermopolis 51

Buffalo 60, Big Piney 50

Worland 59, Mountain View 36

Pinedale 75, Thermopolis 54

Lyman 49, Rawlins 37

