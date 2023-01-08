Boys basketball scores Jan. 7

Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull 64, St. Stephens 62
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast 52, Hanna 23
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett 50, Midwest 31
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 60, Meeteetse 34
Dubois 63, Ten Sleep 20
Inter-class
Upton 61, Moorcroft 42
Powell 66, Rocky Mountain 38
Lovell 75, Wyoming Indian 56
Interstate
Alliance (Neb.) 70, Torrington 34
People are also reading…
2A East Smackdown
Big Horn 70, Lusk 58
Burns 61, Sundance 47
Tongue River 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 25
Pine Bluffs 66, Wright 44
Lingle-Fort Laramie 66, Sundance 28
Wright 84, Lusk 71
Fossil County Classic
Cokeville 62, Kemmerer 49
Star Valley sophs 69, Farson 26
Star Valley sophs 67, Kemmerer 49
James Johnson Winter Classic
Rock Springs 62, Bear Creek (Colo.) 51
Kelly Walsh 40, Wheatland 37
Sheridan 68, Green River 49
Laramie 67, Evanston 49
Douglas 51, Cheyenne East 50
Cheyenne Central 57, Rock Springs 46
Cheyenne South 48, Wheatland 38
Riverton 57, Natrona County 50
Rawlins Winter Classic
Lyman 59, Buffalo 49
Worland 64, Pinedale 51
Mountain View 52, Big Piney 41
Rawlins 54, Thermopolis 51
Buffalo 60, Big Piney 50
Worland 59, Mountain View 36
Pinedale 75, Thermopolis 54
Lyman 49, Rawlins 37