Boys basketball scores/schedule Dec. 13-17

Tuesday
Inter-class
Burlington 52, Rocky Mountain 42
Thursday
Inter-class
Moorcroft at Wright
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River/Rock Springs
Evanston vs Farson
Natrona County vs Lyman
Riverton vs Bear Lake, Idaho
Mountain View vs Cheyenne South
Rawlins vs Westside (Idaho)
Pinedale at Green River
Manila (Utah) at Rock Springs
Thunder Basin vs Kelly Walsh
Stateline Shootout
Newcastle at Sundance
Wrangler Invite
at Shoshoni
Saratoga at Shoshoni
Hanna vs Burlington
Greeley (Colo.) Roundball Invitational
Laramie vs Palmer Ridge (Colo.)
Cheyenne Central vs Greeley Central
Power-2-Play Winter Showcase
at Windsor, Colo.
Cheyenne East vs Glenwood Springs (Colo.)
Gillette at Resurrection Christian
Pine Bluffs vs Cheyenne East No. 2
Friday
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Glenrock
Class 1A
Midwest at Rock River
Inter-class
Powell at Cody
Buffalo at Sheridan
Interstate
Torrington at Sidney (Neb.)
Crawford (Neb.) at Lusk
Douglas Classic
Burns vs Wheatland
Wheatland at Douglas
Burns vs Lander
Lovell at Douglas
Flaming Gorge Classic
Farson vs Grace (Idaho)
Rawlins vs Manila (Utah)
Thunder Basin vs Evanston
Cheyenne South vs Pinedale
Kelly Walsh vs Lyman
Star Valley vs Natrona County
Jackson vs Mountain View
Riverton vs Grace (Idaho)
Westside (Idaho) at Rock Springs
Bear Lake (Idaho) at Green River
Dogger Classic
at Lingle/Yoder
Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Encampment at Southeast
Hulett at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Kaycee at Southeast
Encampment vs Hulett
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Lead (S.D.)
Belle Fourche (S.D.) at Newcastle
Wrangler Invite
Hanna at Shoshoni
Saratoga vs Dubois
Rocky Mountain vs Kemmerer
Burlington vs Snake River
Riverside vs Saratoga
Meeteetse vs Hanna
Burlington vs Kemmerer
Upton vs Cokeville
Power-2-Play
Pine Bluffs vs Del Norte (Colo.)
Gillette vs Cheyenne East
Cheyenne East No. 2 vs Prospect Ridge Academy (Colo.)
Saturday
Class 4A
Cody at Sheridan
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Buffalo
Class 1A
Midwest at Guernsey
Interstate
Lusk at Sioux County (Neb.)
Torrington at Gordon-Rushville (Neb.)
Douglas Classic
Burns vs Lovell
Wheatland vs Lander
Burns at Douglas
Lovell vs Wheatland
Lander at Douglas
Flaming Gorge Classic
Farson vs Bear Lake (Idaho)
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs
Kelly Walsh vs Westside (Idaho)
Natrona County vs Jackson
Lyman vs Cheyenne South
Evanston vs Grace (Idaho)
Riverton vs Mountain View
Rawlins at Green River
Pinedale vs Manila (Utah)
Dogger Classic
Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Rock River at Southeast
Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Hulett at Southeast
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Belle Fourche (S.D.)
Lead (S.D.) at Newcastle
Wrangler Invite
Riverside vs Cokeville
Upton vs Snake River
Snake River vs Dubois
Rocky Mountain vs Cokeville
Upton vs Meeteetse
Kemmerer vs Riverside
Meeteetse at Shoshoni
Dubois vs Rocky Mountain
Power-2-Play
Cheyenne East No. 2 vs Del Norte (Colo.)
Pine Bluffs vs Prospect Ridge Academy (Colo.)
Gillette vs Glenwood Springs (Colo.)
Cheyenne East vs Resurrection Christian (Colo.)