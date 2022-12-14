 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores/schedule Dec. 13-17

Tuesday

Inter-class

Burlington 52, Rocky Mountain 42

Thursday

Inter-class

Moorcroft at Wright

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River/Rock Springs

Evanston vs Farson

Natrona County vs Lyman

Riverton vs Bear Lake, Idaho

Mountain View vs Cheyenne South

Rawlins vs Westside (Idaho)

Pinedale at Green River

Manila (Utah) at Rock Springs

Thunder Basin vs Kelly Walsh

Stateline Shootout

Newcastle at Sundance

Wrangler Invite

at Shoshoni

Saratoga at Shoshoni

Hanna vs Burlington

Greeley (Colo.) Roundball Invitational

Laramie vs Palmer Ridge (Colo.)

Cheyenne Central vs Greeley Central

Power-2-Play Winter Showcase

at Windsor, Colo.

Cheyenne East vs Glenwood Springs (Colo.)

Gillette at Resurrection Christian

Pine Bluffs vs Cheyenne East No. 2

Friday

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Glenrock

Class 1A

Midwest at Rock River

Inter-class

Powell at Cody

Buffalo at Sheridan

Interstate

Torrington at Sidney (Neb.)

Crawford (Neb.) at Lusk

Douglas Classic

Burns vs Wheatland

Wheatland at Douglas

Burns vs Lander

Lovell at Douglas

Flaming Gorge Classic

Farson vs Grace (Idaho)

Rawlins vs Manila (Utah)

Thunder Basin vs Evanston

Cheyenne South vs Pinedale

Kelly Walsh vs Lyman

Star Valley vs Natrona County

Jackson vs Mountain View

Riverton vs Grace (Idaho)

Westside (Idaho) at Rock Springs

Bear Lake (Idaho) at Green River

Dogger Classic

at Lingle/Yoder

Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Encampment at Southeast

Hulett at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Kaycee at Southeast

Encampment vs Hulett

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Lead (S.D.)

Belle Fourche (S.D.) at Newcastle

Wrangler Invite

Hanna at Shoshoni

Saratoga vs Dubois

Rocky Mountain vs Kemmerer

Burlington vs Snake River

Riverside vs Saratoga

Meeteetse vs Hanna

Burlington vs Kemmerer

Upton vs Cokeville

Power-2-Play

Pine Bluffs vs Del Norte (Colo.)

Gillette vs Cheyenne East

Cheyenne East No. 2 vs Prospect Ridge Academy (Colo.)

Saturday

Class 4A

Cody at Sheridan

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Buffalo

Class 1A

Midwest at Guernsey

Interstate

Lusk at Sioux County (Neb.)

Torrington at Gordon-Rushville (Neb.)

Douglas Classic

Burns vs Lovell

Wheatland vs Lander

Burns at Douglas

Lovell vs Wheatland

Lander at Douglas

Flaming Gorge Classic

Farson vs Bear Lake (Idaho)

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs

Kelly Walsh vs Westside (Idaho)

Natrona County vs Jackson

Lyman vs Cheyenne South

Evanston vs Grace (Idaho)

Riverton vs Mountain View

Rawlins at Green River

Pinedale vs Manila (Utah)

Dogger Classic

Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Rock River at Southeast

Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Hulett at Southeast

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Belle Fourche (S.D.)

Lead (S.D.) at Newcastle

Wrangler Invite

Riverside vs Cokeville

Upton vs Snake River

Snake River vs Dubois

Rocky Mountain vs Cokeville

Upton vs Meeteetse

Kemmerer vs Riverside

Meeteetse at Shoshoni

Dubois vs Rocky Mountain

Power-2-Play

Cheyenne East No. 2 vs Del Norte (Colo.)

Pine Bluffs vs Prospect Ridge Academy (Colo.)

Gillette vs Glenwood Springs (Colo.)

Cheyenne East vs Resurrection Christian (Colo.)

