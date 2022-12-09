 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores/schedule Dec. 8-10

Thursday

Bridger Valley Tournament

Lyman 61, Rich (Utah) 42

Mountain View 61, Big Piney 55

Burns Winter Classic

Moorcroft 57, Arvada, (Colo.) 38

Pine Bluffs 61, Wheatland 46

Southeast 63, Guernsey 43

Burns 54, Torrington 49

Oil City Tip-Off

at Casper

Cheyenne Central 80, Green River 68

Cheyenne East 71, Kelly Walsh 61

Natrona County 44, Evanston 31

Re/Max Early Bird

at Gillette

St. Thomas More (S.D.) 55, Worland 37

Scottsbluff (Neb.) 75, Buffalo 57

Thunder Basin 63, Cody 30

Rock Springs 74, Gillette 55

Bill Strannigan Memorial

at Lander/Riverton

Shoshoni 53, Cheyenne South sophs 26

Sheridan 66, Riverton 54

Laramie 64, Star Valley 56

Jackson 80, Cheyenne South 38

Powell 67, Lander 61, OT

RPinedale 68, Rawlins 47

Friday

Bobcat Invitational

at Upton

Ten Sleep at Upton

Hulett vs Riverside

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance JV

Hulett vs Sundance

Riverside at Upton

Sundance vs Custer (S.D.)

Bridger Valley Tournament

Kemmerer vs Snake River

Wind River vs Rich (Utah)

Ririe (Idaho) at Lyman

Cokeville at Mountain View

Big Piney vs Farson

Burns Winter Classic

Big Horn vs Lingle-Fort Laramie

Southeast vs Moorcroft

Douglas at Pine Bluffs

Wheatland at Burns

Torrington vs Thermopolis

Southeast vs Douglas

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Moorcroft

Newcastle at Pine Bluffs

Thermopolis at Burns

Torrington vs Arvada (Colo.)

Big Horn vs Wheatland

Carbon County Classic

Burlington at Hanna

Midwest at Encampment

Dubois at Saratoga

Rock River vs Burlington

Dubois at Encampment

Midwest at Saratoga

Herder Classic

at Glenrock

Kaycee at Glenrock

Wright vs Greybull

Wyoming Indian vs Lusk

Rocky Mountain vs Wright

Greybull at Glenrock

Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee

Rocky Mountain vs Lusk

Re/Max Early Bird

Worland vs Scottsbluff (Neb.)

Buffalo vs Rock Springs

Cody at Gillette

St. Thomas More (S.D.) at Thunder Basin

Oil City Tip-Off

Cheyenne East vs Evanston

Cheyenne Central vs Kelly Walsh

Green River at Natrona County

Bill Strannigan Memorial

Pinedale at Riverton

Rawlins vs Jackson

Star Valley at Lander

Laramie vs Powell

Shoshoni vs Sheridan sophs

Laramie at Riverton

Star Valley vs Cheyenne South

Jackson vs Sheridan

Saturday

Inter-class

Lovell at Tongue River

Interstate

Guernsey at Minatare (Neb.)

Bobcat Invitational

Riverside vs Sundance

Arvada-Clearmont vs Spearfish (S.D.)

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sheridan frosh

Ten Sleep vs Spearfish (S.D.)

Sundance at Upton

Hulett vs Sheridan frosh

Bridger Valley Tournament

Wind River vs Ririe (Idaho)

Snake River vs Rich (Utah)

Cokeville vs Big Piney

Farson vs Kemmerer

Cokeville vs Ririe (Idaho)

Wind River vs Snake River

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Farson at Lyman

Burns Winter Classic

Moorcroft vs Douglas

Big Horn vs Arvada (Colo.)

Newcastle vs Lingle-Fort Laramie

Thermopolis vs Wheatland

Newcastle vs Southeast

Torrington at Pine Bluffs

Southeast at Burns

Carbon County Classic

Burlington at Encampment

Dubois at Hanna

Midwest vs Rock River

Encampment vs Rock River

Midwest at Hanna

Burlington at Saratoga

Herder Classic

Wright vs Wyoming Indian

Rocky Mountain at Glenrock

Greybull vs Kaycee

Wright vs Lusk

Oil City Tip-Off

Cheyenne Central vs Evanston

Cheyenne East vs Green River

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh

Re/Max Early Bird

Worland vs Rock Springs

Cody vs Buffalo

Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Thunder Basin

St. Thomas More (S.D.) at Gillette

Bill Strannigan Memorial

Rawlins vs Sheridan

Shoshoni vs Laramie sophs

Cheyenne South at Lander

Powell vs Pinedale

Cheyenne South at Riverton

Sheridan vs Star Valley

Laramie vs Jackson

