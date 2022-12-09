Boys basketball scores/schedule Dec. 8-10

Thursday
Bridger Valley Tournament
Lyman 61, Rich (Utah) 42
Mountain View 61, Big Piney 55
Burns Winter Classic
Moorcroft 57, Arvada, (Colo.) 38
Pine Bluffs 61, Wheatland 46
Southeast 63, Guernsey 43
Burns 54, Torrington 49
Oil City Tip-Off
at Casper
Cheyenne Central 80, Green River 68
Cheyenne East 71, Kelly Walsh 61
Natrona County 44, Evanston 31
Re/Max Early Bird
People are also reading…
at Gillette
St. Thomas More (S.D.) 55, Worland 37
Scottsbluff (Neb.) 75, Buffalo 57
Thunder Basin 63, Cody 30
Rock Springs 74, Gillette 55
Bill Strannigan Memorial
at Lander/Riverton
Shoshoni 53, Cheyenne South sophs 26
Sheridan 66, Riverton 54
Laramie 64, Star Valley 56
Jackson 80, Cheyenne South 38
Powell 67, Lander 61, OT
RPinedale 68, Rawlins 47
Friday
Bobcat Invitational
at Upton
Ten Sleep at Upton
Hulett vs Riverside
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance JV
Hulett vs Sundance
Riverside at Upton
Sundance vs Custer (S.D.)
Bridger Valley Tournament
Kemmerer vs Snake River
Wind River vs Rich (Utah)
Ririe (Idaho) at Lyman
Cokeville at Mountain View
Big Piney vs Farson
Burns Winter Classic
Big Horn vs Lingle-Fort Laramie
Southeast vs Moorcroft
Douglas at Pine Bluffs
Wheatland at Burns
Torrington vs Thermopolis
Southeast vs Douglas
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Moorcroft
Newcastle at Pine Bluffs
Thermopolis at Burns
Torrington vs Arvada (Colo.)
Big Horn vs Wheatland
Carbon County Classic
Burlington at Hanna
Midwest at Encampment
Dubois at Saratoga
Rock River vs Burlington
Dubois at Encampment
Midwest at Saratoga
Herder Classic
at Glenrock
Kaycee at Glenrock
Wright vs Greybull
Wyoming Indian vs Lusk
Rocky Mountain vs Wright
Greybull at Glenrock
Wyoming Indian vs Kaycee
Rocky Mountain vs Lusk
Re/Max Early Bird
Worland vs Scottsbluff (Neb.)
Buffalo vs Rock Springs
Cody at Gillette
St. Thomas More (S.D.) at Thunder Basin
Oil City Tip-Off
Cheyenne East vs Evanston
Cheyenne Central vs Kelly Walsh
Green River at Natrona County
Bill Strannigan Memorial
Pinedale at Riverton
Rawlins vs Jackson
Star Valley at Lander
Laramie vs Powell
Shoshoni vs Sheridan sophs
Laramie at Riverton
Star Valley vs Cheyenne South
Jackson vs Sheridan
Saturday
Inter-class
Lovell at Tongue River
Interstate
Guernsey at Minatare (Neb.)
Bobcat Invitational
Riverside vs Sundance
Arvada-Clearmont vs Spearfish (S.D.)
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sheridan frosh
Ten Sleep vs Spearfish (S.D.)
Sundance at Upton
Hulett vs Sheridan frosh
Bridger Valley Tournament
Wind River vs Ririe (Idaho)
Snake River vs Rich (Utah)
Cokeville vs Big Piney
Farson vs Kemmerer
Cokeville vs Ririe (Idaho)
Wind River vs Snake River
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Farson at Lyman
Burns Winter Classic
Moorcroft vs Douglas
Big Horn vs Arvada (Colo.)
Newcastle vs Lingle-Fort Laramie
Thermopolis vs Wheatland
Newcastle vs Southeast
Torrington at Pine Bluffs
Southeast at Burns
Carbon County Classic
Burlington at Encampment
Dubois at Hanna
Midwest vs Rock River
Encampment vs Rock River
Midwest at Hanna
Burlington at Saratoga
Herder Classic
Wright vs Wyoming Indian
Rocky Mountain at Glenrock
Greybull vs Kaycee
Wright vs Lusk
Oil City Tip-Off
Cheyenne Central vs Evanston
Cheyenne East vs Green River
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh
Re/Max Early Bird
Worland vs Rock Springs
Cody vs Buffalo
Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Thunder Basin
St. Thomas More (S.D.) at Gillette
Bill Strannigan Memorial
Rawlins vs Sheridan
Shoshoni vs Laramie sophs
Cheyenne South at Lander
Powell vs Pinedale
Cheyenne South at Riverton
Sheridan vs Star Valley
Laramie vs Jackson