Monday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan 66, Natrona County 47
Class 1A Southwest
Farson 50, Snake River 46
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie 47, Southeast 38
Tuesday
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lusk
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast at Guernsey
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Cokeville
Class 1A
Encampment at Hanna
Inter-class
Moorcroft at Sundance
St. Stephens at Burlington
Midwest at Wright JV
Interstate
Belle Fourche (S.D.) at Newcatle
Saratoga at North Park (Colo.)
Wednesday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East
Thursday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Laramie
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Green River
Class 3A
Newcastle at Douglas
Thermopolis at Worland
Torrington at Glenrock
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Midwest
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep
Inter-class
Greybull at Burlington
Big Piney at Pinedale
Interstate
Harding County (S.D.) at Hulett
Lusk at Sioux County (Neb.)
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Gillette
Natrona County at Thunder Basin
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Kelly Walsh
Riverton at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne Central
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Star Valley
Class 3A Northeast
Moorcroft at Buffalo
Class 3A Southeast
Douglas at Rawlins
Wheatland at Torrington
Class 3A
Lovell at Mountain View
Powell at Lyman
Thermopolis at Lander
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Sundance
Wright at Big Horn
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Wind River
Greybull at Shoshoni
Class 2A Southeast
Burns at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Lusk at Pine Bluffs
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney at Kemmerer
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont
Upton at Hulett
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Dubois
Riverside at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Snake River
Class 1A
Encampment at Rock River
Inter-class
Wyoming Indian at Saratoga
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette at Natrona County
Thunder Basin at Sheridan
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Riverton
Rock Springs at Cody
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Evanston
Green River at Jackson
Class 3A Northeast
Glenrock at Buffalo
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Wheatland
Class 3A
Powell at Mountain View
Lovell at Lyman
Worland at Lander
Newcastle at Torrington
Class 2A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs
Class 2A
Wind River at St.Stephens
Shoshoni at Kemmerer
Big Horn vs Burns (at Douglas)
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A Northwest
Riverside at Burlington
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast at Hanna
Rock River at Guernsey
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Snake River
Inter-class
Tongue River at Moorcroft
Upton at Wright
Interstate
Cokeville at Rich (Utah)