Monday
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois 50, Meeteetse 48
Inter-class
Lusk 67, Guernsey 47
Tuesday
Class 4A
Cody at Natrona County
Class 3A Northwest
Thermopolis at Lovell
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Torrington
Class 2A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Burns
Inter-class
Upton at Sundance
Rock River at Laramie sophs
Interstate
Lead-Deadwood (S.D.) at Newcastle
Soroco (Colo.) at Snake River
Pine Bluffs at Kimball (Neb.)
Thursday
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs
Class 3A
Lyman at Rawlins
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Riverside
Class 1A
Hanna at Farson
Interstate
Edgemont (S.D.) at Hulett
Snake River at Meeker (Colo.)
Friday
Class 4A
Jackson at Rock Springs
Evanston at Cody
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central
Sheridan at Cheyenne South
Star Valley at Kelly Walsh
Gillette at Cheyenne East
Natrona County at Laramie
Green River at Riverton
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Moorcroft
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Powell
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Douglas
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Lander
Lyman at Pinedale
Class 3A
Buffalo at Rawlins
Wheatland at Glenrock
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Wright
Sundance at Big Horn
Class 2A Northwest
Wind River at Shoshoni
Rocky Mountain at Greybull
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Burns
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer
St. Stephens at Big Piney
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Upton
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett
Class 1A Northwest
Riverside at Dubois
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Farson
Encampment at Cokeville
Class 1A
Kaycee at Burlington
Inter-class
Pine Bluffs at Southeast
Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan at Laramie
Gillette at Cheyenne Central
Jackson at Kelly Walsh
Natrona County at Cheyenne South
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East
Evanston at Riverton
Green River at Cody
Star Valley at Rock Springs
Class 3A Northeast
Glenrock at Newcastle
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lovell
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland at Douglas
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Lander
Class 3A
Powell at Buffalo
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Wright
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Wind River
Shoshoni ar Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southeast
Burns at Pine Bluffs
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Kemmerer
Wyoming Indian at Big Piney
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont
Hulett at Midwest
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Burlington
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Rocky River
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Cokeville
Encampment at Farson
Class 1A
Ten Sleep at Kaycee
Inter-class
Big Horn at Moorcroft
Tongue River at Thermopolis
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Southeast at Lusk
Interstate
Rangely (Colo.) at Snake River