Boys basketball scores/schedule (Feb. 7-12)

Monday
Inter-class
Lusk 64, Guernsey 47
Dubois 58, Riverside 43
Tuesday
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney at Wind River
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington
Inter-class
Laramie sophs at Rock River
Midwest at Wright JV
Interstate
Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs
Thursday
Class 3A
Rawlins at Lyman
Wheatland at Douglas
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Kaycee
Inter-class
Thermopolis at Burlington
Meeteetse at Cody JV
Interstate
Hulett at Edgemont, S.D.
Guernsey at Sioux County, Neb.
Meeker, Colo. at Snake River
Friday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Kelly Walsh
Cheyenne South at Sheridan
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne East at Gillette
Class 4A West
Rock Springs at Jackson
Riverton at Green River
Cody at Evanston
Natrona County at Star Valley
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Worland
Class 3A Southwest
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Class 3A
Burns at Newcastle
Douglas at Torrington
Buffalo at Powell
Pinedale at Lander
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Wright
Big Horn at Moorcroft
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside at Rocky Mountain
Shoshoni at Greybull
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Glenrock
Class 2A Southwest
Wind River at Big Piney
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-learmont at Hulett
Midwest at Upton
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Cokeville
Saratoga at Farson
Class 1A
Burlington at Kaycee
Inter-class
Pine Bluffs at Southeast
Interstate
Snake River at Rangely, Colo.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh
Laramie at Sheridan
Cheyenne Central at Gillette
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Jackson
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Riverton at Evanston
Cody at Green River
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Powell
Class 3A
Kemmerer at Lander
Rawlins at Buffalo
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Big Horn
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni
Greybull at Riverside
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney at St. Stephens
Wyoming Indian at Wind River
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Dubois
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Cokeville
Encampment at Farson
Class 1A
Hulett at Rock River
Meeteetse at Kaycee
Inter-class
Thermopolis at Tongue River
Southeast at Lusk
Wheatland frosh at Guernsey