Boys basketball scores/schedule (Feb. 7-12)

Monday

Inter-class

Lusk 64, Guernsey 47

Dubois 58, Riverside 43

Tuesday

Class 2A Southwest

Big Piney at Wind River

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Burlington

Inter-class

Laramie sophs at Rock River

Midwest at Wright JV

Interstate

Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs

Thursday

Class 3A

Rawlins at Lyman

Wheatland at Douglas

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Kaycee

Inter-class

Thermopolis at Burlington

Meeteetse at Cody JV

Interstate

Hulett at Edgemont, S.D.

Guernsey at Sioux County, Neb.

Meeker, Colo. at Snake River

Friday

Class 4A East

Laramie at Kelly Walsh

Cheyenne South at Sheridan

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin

Cheyenne East at Gillette

Class 4A West

Rock Springs at Jackson

Riverton at Green River

Cody at Evanston

Natrona County at Star Valley

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Worland

Class 3A Southwest

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Class 3A

Burns at Newcastle

Douglas at Torrington

Buffalo at Powell

Pinedale at Lander

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Wright

Big Horn at Moorcroft

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside at Rocky Mountain

Shoshoni at Greybull

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Glenrock

Class 2A Southwest

Wind River at Big Piney

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-learmont at Hulett

Midwest at Upton

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Ten Sleep

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Cokeville

Saratoga at Farson

Class 1A

Burlington at Kaycee

Inter-class

Pine Bluffs at Southeast

Interstate

Snake River at Rangely, Colo.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh

Laramie at Sheridan

Cheyenne Central at Gillette

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Jackson

Rock Springs at Star Valley

Riverton at Evanston

Cody at Green River

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Powell

Class 3A

Kemmerer at Lander

Rawlins at Buffalo

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Big Horn

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni

Greybull at Riverside

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Pine Bluffs

Class 2A Southwest

Big Piney at St. Stephens

Wyoming Indian at Wind River

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Dubois

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Cokeville

Encampment at Farson

Class 1A

Hulett at Rock River

Meeteetse at Kaycee

Inter-class

Thermopolis at Tongue River

Southeast at Lusk

Wheatland frosh at Guernsey

