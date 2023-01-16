 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores/schedule Jan. 16-21

  • Updated
  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 2A

Shoshoni 66, Burns 61

Tuesday

Interstate

Mitchell (Neb.) at Pine Bluffs

Wednesday

Class 4A Southeast

Laramie at Cheyenne East

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central

Thursday

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Evanston

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Midwest

Class 1A Northwest

Riverside at Meeteetse

Interstate

Snake River at Rangely (Colo.)

Friday

Class 1A Northeast

Gillette at Sheridan

Thunder Basin at Natrona County

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Cody

Rock Springs at Riverton

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central at Laramie

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley at Jackson

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo at Glenrock

Moorcroft at Newcastle

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Worland

Powell at Thermopolis

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins at Douglas

Torrington at Wheatland

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale at Lyman

Lander at Mountain View

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Wright

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull at Rocky Mountain

Shoshoni at Wind River

Class 2A Southeast

Burns at Lusk

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian

Big Piney at St. Stephens

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Upton

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Dubois

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Saratoga

Farson at Encampment

Inter-class

Tongue River at Riverside

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey

Interstate

Mitchell (Neb.) at Southeast

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Natrona County at Gillette

Sheridan at Thunder Basin

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton at Kelly Walsh

Cody at Rock Springs

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Green River

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Buffalo

Moorcroft at Glenrock

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Worland

Class 3A Southeast

Douglas at Torrington

Wheatland at Rawlins

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View at Pinedale

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Sundance

Wright at Tongue River

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni

Wind River at Greybull

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Burns

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at St. Stephens

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont

Upton at Kaycee

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Riverside

Ten Sleep at Burlington

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Guernsey

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Encampment

Farson at Saratoga

Inter-class

Lusk at Southeast

Interstate

Marsh Valley (Idaho) at Star Valley

