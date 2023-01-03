Boys basketball scores/schedule Jan. 3-7

Tuesday
Inter-class
Rock River 57, Laramie sophs 47
Interstate
Sundance 58, Lead (S.D.) 46
Lusk 59, Hemingford (Neb.) 51
Thursday
Class 3A
Lander at Rawlins
Inter-class
Worland at Cody
Dubois at St. Stephens
Arvada-Clearmont at Gillette JV
Wright JV at Midwest
Interstate
Snake River at Hayden (Colo.)
Teton (Idaho) at Jackson
People are also reading…
Star Valley at Sugar-Salem (Idaho)
2A East Smackdown
at Big Horn/Dayton
Burns at Tongue River
Pine Bluffs at Big Horn
James Johnson Winter Classic
at Cheyenne/Laramie
Riverton at Cheyenne Central
Douglas vs Wheatland
Kelly Walsh vs Sheridan
Green River at Laramie
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East
Bear Creek (Colo.) at Cheyenne Central
Natrona County vs Douglas
Evanston at Cheyenne South
Friday
Class 3A
Glenrock at Moorcroft
Torrington at Newcastle
Class 2A
Wyoming Indian at Greybull
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Saratoga
Class 1A
Kaycee at Meeteetse
Inter-class
Cody at Lovell
Burlington at St. Stephens
Riverside at Wind River
Interstate
Meeker (Colo.) at Snake River
Morrill (Neb.) at Guernsey
2A East Smackdown
Pine Bluffs at Tongue River
Burns at Big Horn
Lusk vs Sundance
Wright vs Lingle-Fort Laramie
Sundance vs Pine Bluffs
Wright vs Burns
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Big Horn
Lusk at Tongue River
Fossil County Classic
at Kemmerer
Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs
Farson at Kemmerer
James Johnson Winter Classic
Bear Creek (Colo.) at Cheyenne East
Natrona County vs Rock Springs
Riverton vs Wheatland
Sheridan vs Evanston
Natrona County at Cheyenne East
Laramie vs Kelly Walsh
Douglas at Cheyenne Central
Green River at Cheyenne South
Rawlins Winter Classic
Lyman vs Thermopolis
Mountain View vs Buffalo
Big Piney vs Pinedale
Worland at Rawlins
Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull at St. Stephens
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Southeast
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Hulett
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington
Ten Sleep at Dubois
Inter-class
Moorcroft at Upton
Rocky Mountain at Powell
Lovell at Wyoming Indian
Interstate
Alliance (Neb.) at Torrington
2A East Smackdown
Lusk at Big Horn
Sundance vs Burns
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Tongue River
Pine Bluffs vs Wright
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Sundance
Wright vs Lusk
Fossil County Classic
Cokeville at Kemmerer
Farson vs Star Valley sophs
Star Valley sophs at Kemmerer
James Johnson Winter Classic
Rock Springs vs Bear Creek (Colo.)
Kelly Walsh vs Wheatland
Green River vs Sheridan
Evanston at Laramie
Douglas at Cheyenne East
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central
Wheatland at Cheyenne South
Natrona County vs Riverton
Rawlins Winter Classic
Buffalo vs Lyman
Worland vs Pinedale
Big Piney vs Mountain View
Thermopolis at Rawlins
Buffalo vs Big Piney
Worland vs Mountain View
Thermopolis vs Pinedale
Lyman at Rawlins