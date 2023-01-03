 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores/schedule Jan. 3-7

Tuesday

Inter-class

Rock River 57, Laramie sophs 47

Interstate

Sundance 58, Lead (S.D.) 46

Lusk 59, Hemingford (Neb.) 51

Thursday

Class 3A

Lander at Rawlins

Inter-class

Worland at Cody

Dubois at St. Stephens

Arvada-Clearmont at Gillette JV

Wright JV at Midwest

Interstate

Snake River at Hayden (Colo.)

Teton (Idaho) at Jackson

Star Valley at Sugar-Salem (Idaho)

2A East Smackdown

at Big Horn/Dayton

Burns at Tongue River

Pine Bluffs at Big Horn

James Johnson Winter Classic

at Cheyenne/Laramie

Riverton at Cheyenne Central

Douglas vs Wheatland

Kelly Walsh vs Sheridan

Green River at Laramie

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East

Bear Creek (Colo.)  at Cheyenne Central

Natrona County vs Douglas

Evanston at Cheyenne South

Friday

Class 3A

Glenrock at Moorcroft

Torrington at Newcastle

Class 2A

Wyoming Indian at Greybull

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Saratoga

Class 1A

Kaycee at Meeteetse

Inter-class

Cody at Lovell

Burlington at St. Stephens

Riverside at Wind River

Interstate

Meeker (Colo.) at Snake River

Morrill (Neb.) at Guernsey

2A East Smackdown

Pine Bluffs at Tongue River

Burns at Big Horn

Lusk vs Sundance

Wright vs Lingle-Fort Laramie

Sundance vs Pine Bluffs

Wright vs Burns

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Big Horn

Lusk at Tongue River

Fossil County Classic

at Kemmerer

Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs

Farson at Kemmerer

James Johnson Winter Classic

Bear Creek (Colo.) at Cheyenne East

Natrona County vs Rock Springs

Riverton vs Wheatland

Sheridan vs Evanston

Natrona County at Cheyenne East

Laramie vs Kelly Walsh

Douglas at Cheyenne Central

Green River at Cheyenne South

Rawlins Winter Classic

Lyman vs Thermopolis

Mountain View vs Buffalo

Big Piney vs Pinedale

Worland at Rawlins

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull at St. Stephens

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Southeast

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Hulett

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Burlington

Ten Sleep at Dubois

Inter-class

Moorcroft at Upton

Rocky Mountain at Powell

Lovell at Wyoming Indian

Interstate

Alliance (Neb.) at Torrington

2A East Smackdown

Lusk at Big Horn

Sundance vs Burns

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Tongue River

Pine Bluffs vs Wright

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Sundance

Wright vs Lusk

Fossil County Classic

Cokeville at Kemmerer

Farson vs Star Valley sophs

Star Valley sophs at Kemmerer

James Johnson Winter Classic

Rock Springs vs Bear Creek (Colo.)

Kelly Walsh vs Wheatland

Green River vs Sheridan

Evanston at Laramie

Douglas at Cheyenne East

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central

Wheatland at Cheyenne South

Natrona County vs Riverton

Rawlins Winter Classic

Buffalo vs Lyman

Worland vs Pinedale

Big Piney vs Mountain View

Thermopolis at Rawlins

Buffalo vs Big Piney

Worland vs Mountain View

Thermopolis vs Pinedale

Lyman at Rawlins

