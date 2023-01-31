 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores/schedule Jan. 30-Feb. 4

Monday

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn 68, Wright 46

Tuesday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast

Farson at Big Piney

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont

Cody frosh at Meeteetse

Thunder Basin JV at Upton

Interstate

Edgemont (Neb.) at Guernsey

Crawford (Neb.) at Lusk

Thursday

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Green River

Class 3A

Rawlins at Glenrock

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Big Horn

Class 2A

Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Kaycee

Inter-class

Burns at Southeast

Riverside at Greybull

Dubois at Wind River

Interstate

Kemmerer at Rich (Utah)

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Sheridan

Cody at Star Valley

Laramie at Thunder Basin

Cheyenne Central at Natrona County

Cheyenne South at Gillette

Kelly Walsh at Evanston

Riverton at Jackson

Class 3A

Lander at Powell

Wheatland at Buffalo

Lyman at Thermopolis

Mountain View at Worland

Pinedale at Lovell

Newcastle at Rawlins

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Class 2A

Tongue River at Rocky Mountain

St. Stephens at Shoshoni

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Upton

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Ten Sleep

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Snake River

Class 1A

Dubois at Midwest

Saratoga at Hanna

Inter-class

Moorcroft at Hulett

Glenrock at Wright

Burns at Douglas

Kemmerer at Farson

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Sheridan

Riverton at Star Valley

Cody at Jackson

Cheyenne East at Natrona County

Laramie at Gillette

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin

Kelly Walsh at Green River

Class 3A

Lyman at Worland

Mountain View at Thermopolis

Pinedale at Powell

Lander at Lovell

Buffalo at Torrington

Wheatland at Newcastle

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Tongue River

Class 2A

Shoshoni at Wright

Wind River at Big Piney

Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Idian

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Meeteetse

Ten Sleep at Dubois

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Saratoga

Farson at Cokeville

Class 1A

Hanna at Encampment

Rock River at Hulett

Inter-class

Big Horn at Riverside

Glenrock at Lusk

Interstate

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Crawford (Neb.)

