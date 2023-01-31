Boys basketball scores/schedule Jan. 30-Feb. 4

Monday
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn 68, Wright 46
Tuesday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast
Farson at Big Piney
Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont
Cody frosh at Meeteetse
Thunder Basin JV at Upton
Interstate
Edgemont (Neb.) at Guernsey
Crawford (Neb.) at Lusk
Thursday
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Green River
Class 3A
Rawlins at Glenrock
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Big Horn
Class 2A
Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Kaycee
Inter-class
Burns at Southeast
Riverside at Greybull
Dubois at Wind River
Interstate
Kemmerer at Rich (Utah)
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Sheridan
Cody at Star Valley
Laramie at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne Central at Natrona County
Cheyenne South at Gillette
Kelly Walsh at Evanston
Riverton at Jackson
Class 3A
Lander at Powell
Wheatland at Buffalo
Lyman at Thermopolis
Mountain View at Worland
Pinedale at Lovell
Newcastle at Rawlins
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Class 2A
Tongue River at Rocky Mountain
St. Stephens at Shoshoni
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Upton
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Rock River
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Snake River
Class 1A
Dubois at Midwest
Saratoga at Hanna
Inter-class
Moorcroft at Hulett
Glenrock at Wright
Burns at Douglas
Kemmerer at Farson
Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan
Riverton at Star Valley
Cody at Jackson
Cheyenne East at Natrona County
Laramie at Gillette
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin
Kelly Walsh at Green River
Class 3A
Lyman at Worland
Mountain View at Thermopolis
Pinedale at Powell
Lander at Lovell
Buffalo at Torrington
Wheatland at Newcastle
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Tongue River
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Wright
Wind River at Big Piney
Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Idian
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Meeteetse
Ten Sleep at Dubois
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Saratoga
Farson at Cokeville
Class 1A
Hanna at Encampment
Rock River at Hulett
Inter-class
Big Horn at Riverside
Glenrock at Lusk
Interstate
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Crawford (Neb.)