Boys basketball scores/schedule (Jan. 31-Feb. 5)

Monday
Class 1A
Midwest 60, Hanna 35
Inter-class
Dubois 82, Glenrock 26
Tuesday
Class 3A
Lander at Thermopolis
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Sundance
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Wind River
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Inter-class
Upton at Moorcroft
Rock River at Cheyenne East sophs
Interstate
Gering, Neb. at Torrington
Thursday
Class 4A
Green River at Rock Springs
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Tongue River
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian
Inter-class
Meeteetse at Greybull
Friday
Class 4A
Jackson at Riverton
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central
Gillette at Cheyenne South
Thunder Basin at Laramie
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East
Evanston at Natrona County
Star Valley at Cody
Class 3A
Lander at Lyman
Douglas at Rawlins
Worland at Thermopolis
Buffalo at Wheatland
Lovell at Pinedale
Powell at Kemmerer
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Sundance
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain at Tongue River
Greybull at Wyoming Indian
St. Stephens at Riverside
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest
Kaycee at Upton
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Burlington
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Guernsey
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Farson
Class 1A
Encampment at Hanna
Inter-class
Fort Washakie at Dubois
Big Horn at Newcastle
Big Piney at Mountain View
Southeast at Glenrock
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk
Saturday
Class 4A
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central
Sheridan at Cheyenne East
Star Valley at Riverton
Gillette at Laramie
Green River at Natrona County
Jackson at Cody
Class 3A
Powell at Pinedale
Lovell at Kemmerer
Rawlins at Newcastle
Mountain View at Lander
Torrington at Buffalo
Burns at Douglas
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Sundance
Class 2A
Shoshoni vs Wright
Glenrock at Wind River
Glenrock vs Shoshoni
Wyoming Indian at Rocky Mountain
Wright at Wind River
Moorcroft at Lusk
Greybull at Big Horn
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont
Hulett at Kaycee
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Cokeville
Inter-class
Riverside at Dubois
Burlington at St. Stephens
Interstate
Wheatland at Gering, Neb.