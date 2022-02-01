 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores/schedule (Jan. 31-Feb. 5)

  • Updated
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 1A

Midwest 60, Hanna 35

Inter-class

Dubois 82, Glenrock 26

Tuesday

Class 3A

Lander at Thermopolis

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Sundance

Class 2A Southwest

St. Stephens at Wind River

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Inter-class

Upton at Moorcroft

Rock River at Cheyenne East sophs

Interstate

Gering, Neb. at Torrington

Thursday

Class 4A

Green River at Rock Springs

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Tongue River

Class 2A

Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian

Inter-class

Meeteetse at Greybull

Friday

Class 4A

Jackson at Riverton

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central

Gillette at Cheyenne South

Thunder Basin at Laramie

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East

Evanston at Natrona County

Star Valley at Cody

Class 3A

Lander at Lyman

Douglas at Rawlins

Worland at Thermopolis

Buffalo at Wheatland

Lovell at Pinedale

Powell at Kemmerer

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Sundance

Class 2A

Rocky Mountain at Tongue River

Greybull at Wyoming Indian

St. Stephens at Riverside

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest

Kaycee at Upton

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Burlington

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Guernsey

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Farson

Class 1A

Encampment at Hanna

Inter-class

Fort Washakie at Dubois

Big Horn at Newcastle

Big Piney at Mountain View

Southeast at Glenrock

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk

Saturday

Class 4A

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central

Sheridan at Cheyenne East

Star Valley at Riverton

Gillette at Laramie

Green River at Natrona County

Jackson at Cody

Class 3A

Powell at Pinedale

Lovell at Kemmerer

Rawlins at Newcastle

Mountain View at Lander

Torrington at Buffalo

Burns at Douglas

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Sundance

Class 2A

Shoshoni vs Wright

Glenrock at Wind River

Glenrock vs Shoshoni

Wyoming Indian at Rocky Mountain

Wright at Wind River

Moorcroft at Lusk

Greybull at Big Horn

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont

Hulett at Kaycee

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Cokeville

Inter-class

Riverside at Dubois

Burlington at St. Stephens

Interstate

Wheatland at Gering, Neb.

Tags

