Boys basketball scores/schedule Jan. 9-14

Monday
Inter-class
Guernsey 30, Wheatland JV 28
Tuesday
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Evanston
Class 1A
Saratoga at Hanna
Inter-class
Sundance at Hulett
Lusk at Torrington frosh
Interstate
Bridgeport (Neb.) at Burns
Wednesday
Interstate
Cokeville at Grace (Idaho)
Thursday
Class 4A
Riverton at Cheyenne East
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Tongue River
Inter-class
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Newcastle at Wright
Interstate
Gering (Neb.) at Wheatland
Torrington at Mitchell (Neb.)
Guernsey at Crawford (Neb.)
Little Six Tournament
Hanna at Midwest
West River Tournament
Moorcroft at Oelrichs (S.D.)
Upton vs New Underwood (S.D.)
Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Sheridan
Natrona County at Cody
Green River at Thunder Basin
Class 3A
Douglas at Buffalo
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Big Piney
Class 2A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk
Class 2A
Big Horn at Shoshoni
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Hulett
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Snake River
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment
Inter-class
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Rawlins at Laramie
Jackson at Pinedale
Lyman at Evanston
Interstate
Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Cheyenne Central
Rich (Utah) at Cokeville
St. Stephens at Pine Ridge (S.D.)
Rapid City Stevens at Gillette
Big Horn Classic
Riverside vs Lovell
Thermopolis vs Lander
Glenrock at Rocky Mountain
Greybull at Powell
Lovell vs Wind River
Wyoming Indian vs Thermopolis
Worland vs Glenrock
Burlington vs Greybull
Wind River vs Riverside
Lander vs Wyoming Indian
Worland at Rocky Mountain
Burlington at Powell
Little Six Tournament
Meeteetse vs Arvada-Clearmont
Hanna vs Dubois
Meeteetse at Midwest
Hanna vs Ten Sleep
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Riverton
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Laramie
Class 3A
Mountain View at Rawlins
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Tongue River
Class 2A
Shoshoni vs Burns (at Douglas)
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment
Cokeville at Farson
Class 1A
Rock River at Saratoga
Hulett at Guernsey
Inter-class
Wright at Kaycee
Cheyenne South at Wheatland
Interstate
Newcastle at Rapid City (S.D.) Christian
Holyoke (Colo.) at Pine Bluffs
Gillette vs Lakota Tech (S.D.)
Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff (Neb.)
Cheyenne Central at Cherokee Trail (Colo.)
Thunder Basin at Rapid City (S.D.) Central
Sundance at Hill City (S.D.)
Little Six Tournament
Dubois vs Meeteetse
Ten Sleep vs Arvada-Clearmont
Arvada-Clearmont vs Dubois
Ten Sleep at Midwest