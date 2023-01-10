 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores/schedule Jan. 9-14

Monday

Inter-class

Guernsey 30, Wheatland JV 28

Tuesday

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Evanston

Class 1A

Saratoga at Hanna

Inter-class

Sundance at Hulett

Lusk at Torrington frosh

Interstate

Bridgeport (Neb.) at Burns

Wednesday

Interstate

Cokeville at Grace (Idaho)

Thursday

Class 4A

Riverton at Cheyenne East

Class 2A

Shoshoni at Tongue River

Inter-class

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Newcastle at Wright

Interstate

Gering (Neb.) at Wheatland

Torrington at Mitchell (Neb.)

Guernsey at Crawford (Neb.)

Little Six Tournament

Hanna at Midwest

West River Tournament

Moorcroft at Oelrichs (S.D.)

Upton vs New Underwood (S.D.)

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Sheridan

Natrona County at Cody

Green River at Thunder Basin

Class 3A

Douglas at Buffalo

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Big Piney

Class 2A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk

Class 2A

Big Horn at Shoshoni

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Snake River

Class 1A

Rock River at Encampment

Inter-class

Southeast at Pine Bluffs

Rawlins at Laramie

Jackson at Pinedale

Lyman at Evanston

Interstate

Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Cheyenne Central

Rich (Utah) at Cokeville

St. Stephens at Pine Ridge (S.D.)

Rapid City Stevens at Gillette

Big Horn Classic

Riverside vs Lovell

Thermopolis vs Lander

Glenrock at Rocky Mountain

Greybull at Powell

Lovell vs Wind River

Wyoming Indian vs Thermopolis

Worland vs Glenrock

Burlington vs Greybull

Wind River vs Riverside

Lander vs Wyoming Indian

Worland at Rocky Mountain

Burlington at Powell

Little Six Tournament

Meeteetse vs Arvada-Clearmont

Hanna vs Dubois

Meeteetse at Midwest

Hanna vs Ten Sleep

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Cody at Riverton

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Laramie

Class 3A

Mountain View at Rawlins

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Tongue River

Class 2A

Shoshoni vs Burns (at Douglas)

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment

Cokeville at Farson

Class 1A

Rock River at Saratoga

Hulett at Guernsey

Inter-class

Wright at Kaycee

Cheyenne South at Wheatland

Interstate

Newcastle at Rapid City (S.D.) Christian

Holyoke (Colo.) at Pine Bluffs

Gillette vs Lakota Tech (S.D.)

Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff (Neb.)

Cheyenne Central at Cherokee Trail (Colo.)

Thunder Basin at Rapid City (S.D.) Central

Sundance at Hill City (S.D.)

Little Six Tournament

Dubois vs Meeteetse

Ten Sleep vs Arvada-Clearmont

Arvada-Clearmont vs Dubois

Ten Sleep at Midwest

