Boys basketball scores/schedule

WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Sidney Holiday Tournament

at Sidney, Neb.

McCook (Neb.) 62, Torrington 34

Sidney (Neb.) 67, Burns 49

Tuesday

Sidney Holiday Tournament

Chase County (Neb.) vs Torrington

Mitchell (Neb.) vs Burns

Hoop City Classic

at Mitchell and Sioux Falls, S.D.

First Assembly Christian (Tenn.) 48, Thunder Basin 46

Gillette vs Yankton (S.D.)

Thunder Basin at Mitchell

Interstate

Star Valley vs Idaho Falls

Wednesday

Hoop City Classic

Thunder Basin vs Houston (Tenn.)

Gillette at Mitchell

Thursday

Class 2A Southwest

St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian

Hoop City Classic

Thunder Basin vs Brandon Valley (S.D.)

