Boys basketball scores/schedule

Monday
Sidney Holiday Tournament
at Sidney, Neb.
McCook (Neb.) 62, Torrington 34
Sidney (Neb.) 67, Burns 49
Tuesday
Sidney Holiday Tournament
Chase County (Neb.) vs Torrington
Mitchell (Neb.) vs Burns
Hoop City Classic
at Mitchell and Sioux Falls, S.D.
First Assembly Christian (Tenn.) 48, Thunder Basin 46
Gillette vs Yankton (S.D.)
Thunder Basin at Mitchell
Interstate
Star Valley vs Idaho Falls
Wednesday
Hoop City Classic
Thunder Basin vs Houston (Tenn.)
Gillette at Mitchell
Thursday
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian
Hoop City Classic
Thunder Basin vs Brandon Valley (S.D.)