Boys basketball scores/schedule

Monday
Inter-class
Hanna 41, Wheatland sophs 29
Tuesday
Inter-class
Lusk 46, Guernsey 44
Pine Bluffs 58, Bridgeport, Neb. 39
Thursday
Inter-class
Sundance at Newcastle
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River, Rock Springs
Evanston vs Farson
Natrona County vs Lyman
Mountain View vs Cheyenne South
Laramie vs Pinedale
Fruita Monument, Colo. at Green River
Lyman vs Kelly Walsh
Riverton vs Thunder Basin
Manila, Utah at Rock Springs
Foothills Classic
at Big Horn, Dayton
Wyoming Indian at Big Horn
Greybull at Tongue River
P-2-P Winter Showcase
at Windsor, Colo.
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Pine Bluffs
Wrangler Invite
at Shoshoni
Saratoga at Shoshoni
Hanna vs Burlington
Friday
Class 2A
Moorcroft at Glenrock
Class 1A
Rock River at Midwest
Inter-class
Cody at Powell
Buffalo at Sheridan
Guernsey at Wheatland sophs
Interstate
Lusk at Crawford, Neb.
Flaming Gorge Classic
Mountain View vs Natrona County
Cheyenne South vs Pinedale
Kelly Walsh vs Evanston
Riverton vs Grace, Idaho
Thunder Basin vs Lyman
Natrona County vs Farson
Pinedale vs Manila, Utah
Torrington at Green River
Laramie vs Mountain View
Fruita Monument, Colo. at Rock Springs
Foothills Classic
Wyoming Indian at Tongue River
Greybull at Big Horn
Wright vs Wind River
Greybull vs Sheridan sophs
Wyoming Indian vs Wright
Big Piney at Big Horn
Wind River at Tongue River
Dogger Classic
at Lingle, Yoder
Hulett at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Kaycee at Southeast
Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Hulett at Southeast
Lander Classic
Kemmerer vs Wheatland
Worland vs Douglas
Burns at Lander
Stateline Shootout
at Lead, S.D.
Newcastle vs Belle Fourche, S.D.
Sundance at Lead-Deadwood, S.D.
Wrangler Invite
Dubois vs Saratoga
Hanna vs Meeteetse
Burlington at Shoshoni
Snake River vs Riverside
Rocky Mountain vs Dubois
Saratoga vs Upton
Riverside vs Hanna
Burlington vs Cokeville
Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan at Cody
Class 1A
Guernsey at Midwest
Inter-class
St. Stephens at Burlington
Glenrock at Thermopolis
Interstate
Teton, Idaho at Jackson
Sioux County, Neb. at Lusk
Flaming Gorge Classic
Mountain View vs Torrington
Lyman vs Cheyenne South
Evanston vs Laramie
Farson vs Kelly Walsh JV
Pinedale vs Natrona County
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs
Kelly Walsh vs Fruita Monument
Torrington vs Grace
Rawlins at Green River
Riverton vs Manila
Dogger Classic
Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Encampment at Southeast
Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Rock River at Southeast
Foothills Classic
Wyoming Indian vs Sheridan sophs
Wright vs Big Piney
Wind River at Big Horn
Big Piney at Tongue River
Wind River vs Sheridan sophs
Greybull vs Wright
Lander Classic
Worland vs Burns
Kemmerer vs Douglas
Wheatland at Lander
Kemmerer vs Burns
Worland vs Wheatland
Douglas at Lander
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Belle Fourche
Newcastle at Lead-Deadwood
Wrangler Invite
Upton vs Cokeville
Meeteetse vs Snake River
Snake River at Shoshoni
Rocky Mountain vs Upto
Cokeville vs Rocky Mountain
Dubois vs Riverside
Meeteetse at Shoshoni