 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys basketball scores/schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Inter-class

Hanna 41, Wheatland sophs 29

Tuesday

Inter-class

Lusk 46, Guernsey 44

Pine Bluffs 58, Bridgeport, Neb. 39

Thursday

Inter-class

Sundance at Newcastle

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River, Rock Springs

Evanston vs Farson

Natrona County vs Lyman

Mountain View vs Cheyenne South

Laramie vs Pinedale

Fruita Monument, Colo. at Green River

Lyman vs Kelly Walsh

Riverton vs Thunder Basin

People are also reading…

Manila, Utah at Rock Springs

Foothills Classic

at Big Horn, Dayton

Wyoming Indian at Big Horn

Greybull at Tongue River

P-2-P Winter Showcase

at Windsor, Colo.

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Pine Bluffs

Wrangler Invite

at Shoshoni

Saratoga at Shoshoni

Hanna vs Burlington

Friday

Class 2A

Moorcroft at Glenrock

Class 1A

Rock River at Midwest

Inter-class

Cody at Powell

Buffalo at Sheridan

Guernsey at Wheatland sophs

Interstate

Lusk at Crawford, Neb.

Flaming Gorge Classic

Mountain View vs Natrona County

Cheyenne South vs Pinedale

Kelly Walsh vs Evanston

Riverton vs Grace, Idaho

Thunder Basin vs Lyman

Natrona County vs Farson

Pinedale vs Manila, Utah

Torrington at Green River

Laramie vs Mountain View

Fruita Monument, Colo. at Rock Springs

Foothills Classic

Wyoming Indian at Tongue River

Greybull at Big Horn

Wright vs Wind River

Greybull vs Sheridan sophs

Wyoming Indian vs Wright

Big Piney at Big Horn

Wind River at Tongue River

Dogger Classic

at Lingle, Yoder

Hulett at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Kaycee at Southeast

Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Hulett at Southeast

Lander Classic

Kemmerer vs Wheatland

Worland vs Douglas

Burns at Lander

Stateline Shootout

at Lead, S.D.

Newcastle vs Belle Fourche, S.D.

Sundance at Lead-Deadwood, S.D.

Wrangler Invite

Dubois vs Saratoga

Hanna vs Meeteetse

Burlington at Shoshoni

Snake River vs Riverside

Rocky Mountain vs Dubois

Saratoga vs Upton

Riverside vs Hanna

Burlington vs Cokeville

Saturday

Class 4A

Sheridan at Cody

Class 1A

Guernsey at Midwest

Inter-class

St. Stephens at Burlington

Glenrock at Thermopolis

Interstate

Teton, Idaho at Jackson

Sioux County, Neb. at Lusk

Flaming Gorge Classic

Mountain View vs Torrington

Lyman vs Cheyenne South

Evanston vs Laramie

Farson vs Kelly Walsh JV

Pinedale vs Natrona County

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs

Kelly Walsh vs Fruita Monument

Torrington vs Grace

Rawlins at Green River

Riverton vs Manila

Dogger Classic

Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Encampment at Southeast

Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Rock River at Southeast

Foothills Classic

Wyoming Indian vs Sheridan sophs

Wright vs Big Piney

Wind River at Big Horn

Big Piney at Tongue River

Wind River vs Sheridan sophs

Greybull vs Wright

Lander Classic

Worland vs Burns

Kemmerer vs Douglas

Wheatland at Lander

Kemmerer vs Burns

Worland vs Wheatland

Douglas at Lander

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Belle Fourche

Newcastle at Lead-Deadwood

Wrangler Invite

Upton vs Cokeville

Meeteetse vs Snake River

Snake River at Shoshoni

Rocky Mountain vs Upto

Cokeville vs Rocky Mountain

Dubois vs Riverside

Meeteetse at Shoshoni

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News