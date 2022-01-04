Boys basketball scores/schedule

 Skip to main content
Monday

Interstate

Hemingford, Neb. 47, Lusk 37

Tuesday

Inter-class

Cody at Worland

Rock River at Laramie sophs

Ten Sleep at Riverside JV

Interstate

Burns at Alliance, Neb.

Thursday

Inter-class

Cody at Powell

Burlington at Greybull

Shoshoni JV at Ten Sleep

Midwest at Wright JV

Interstate

Sundance at Newell, S.D.

Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D.

Taco John's Invite

at Cheyenne & Laramie

Natrona County vs Wheatland

Kelly Walsh vs Windsor, Colo.

Evanston at Laramie

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East

Douglas vs Sheridan

Green River at Cheyenne Central

Riverton at Cheyenne South

Friday

Class 3A

Torrington at Newcastle

Class 2A

Rocky Mountain at Wind River

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Saratoga

Inter-class

Jackson at Lander

Riverside at Meeteetse

Lovell at Cody

Dubois at Fort Washakie

Interstate

Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Glenrock Quad

St. Stephens vs Pine Bluffs

Shoshoni vs Pine Bluffs

Shoshoni vs Southeast

St. Stephens vs Southeast

Taco John's Invite

Laramie vs Douglas

Green River vs Wheatland

Sheridan vs Rock Springs

Natrona County at Cheyenne East

Evanston at Cheyenne Central

Kelly Walsh vs Riverton

Windsor, Colo. at Cheyenne South

Fossil County Classic

at Kemmerer

Cokeville at Kemmerer

Farson vs Green River frosh

Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs

Farson at Kemmerer

Snake River vs Star Valley sophs

Pinedale Winter Classic

Lyman vs Buffalo

Big Piney vs Rawlins

Mountain View vs Worland

Thermopolis at Pinedale

Powder River Tournament

at Sundance & Moorcroft

Glenrock at Sundance

Big Horn vs Thunder Basin JV

Arvada-Clearmont vs Big Horn

Glenrock vs Thunder Basin JV

Arvada-Clearmont at Sundance

Kaycee at Moorcroft

Tongue River vs Gillette sophs

Tongue River vs Kaycee

Wright at Moorcroft

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybulll at Wind River

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Hulett

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Class 1A

Hanna at Encampment

Inter-class

Meeteetse at St. Stephens

Rock River at Lusk

Wyoming Indian at Lovell

Rocky Mountain at Powell

Interstate

Newcastle at Gering, Neb.

Taco John's Invite

Natrona County vs Sheridan

Riverton vs Wheatland

Windsor, Colo. at Laramie

Green River at Cheyenne East

Kelly Walsh vs Douglas

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central

Evanston at Cheyenne South

Fossil County Classic

Cokeville vs Green River frosh

Snake River at Kemmerer

Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs

Snake River vs Green River frosh

Powder River Tournament

Upton vs Big Horn

Glenrock vs Kaycee

Thunder Basin JV at Sundance

Arvada-Clearmont at Moorcroft

Tongue River vs Wright

Wright vs Gillette sophs

Gillette sophs at Moorcroft

Pinedale Winter Classic

Thermopois vs Mountain View

Big Piney vs Worland

Buffalo at Pinedale

Rawlins vs Lyman

Thermipolis vs Big Piney

Mountain View vs Buffalo

Rawlins at Pinedale

Worland vs Lyman

