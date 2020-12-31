Boys basketball scores

Monday
Interstate
Thunder Ridge, Idaho 73, Star Valley 61
Tuesday
Interstate
Yankton, S.D. 65, Thunder Basin 50
Mitchell, S.D. 59, Gillette 49
Bridgeport, Neb. 59, Southeast 35
Wednesday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South 60, Jackson 42
Interstate
Yankton, S.D. 77, Gillette 64
Mitchell, S.D. 62, Thunder Basin 46
Star Valley 46, Skyline, Idaho 43
Saturday
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Powell JV at Meeteetse, 11:30 a.m.
Interstate
Bridgeport, Neb. at Burns, 4 p.m.
Hemingford, Neb. at Lusk, 4 p.m.