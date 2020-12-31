 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
agate

Monday

Interstate

Thunder Ridge, Idaho 73, Star Valley 61

Tuesday

Interstate

Yankton, S.D. 65, Thunder Basin 50

Mitchell, S.D. 59, Gillette 49

Bridgeport, Neb. 59, Southeast 35

Wednesday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South 60, Jackson 42

Interstate

Yankton, S.D. 77, Gillette 64

Mitchell, S.D. 62, Thunder Basin 46

Star Valley 46, Skyline, Idaho 43

Saturday

Class 2A

Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Powell JV at Meeteetse, 11:30 a.m.

Interstate

Bridgeport, Neb. at Burns, 4 p.m.

Hemingford, Neb. at Lusk, 4 p.m.

