Boys basketball scores

Monday
Inter-class
Lusk 57, Guernsey 45
Hanna 61, Wheatland sophs 57
Tuesday
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne South, (n)
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Worland, (n)
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Tongue River, (n)
Inter-class
Mountain View at Evanston, (n)
Wright at Midwest, (n)
Sundance JV at NSI Academy, (n)
Guernsey at Wheatland frosh, (n)
Interstate
Pine Bluffs at Kimball, Neb., (n)
Thursday
Class 4A
Jackson at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Pinedale, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Wheatland at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Riverside at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Kaycee, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Rock River, 5:45 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Cody JV at Meeteetse, 6:30 p.m.
Interstate
Hulett at Edgemont, S.D., 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley at Natrona County, 6:30 p.m.
Laramie at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.
Evanston at Cody, 7:30 p.m.
Green River at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Burns, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Torrington, 6:30 p.m.
Lyman at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Powell at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.
Pinedale at Lander, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Wright, 3 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Greybull at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.
Big Piney at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Lusk, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, 3 p.m.
Midwest at Upton, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Dubois, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Cokeville, 7 p.m.
Encampment at Snake River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Kaycee at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Pine Bluffs at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.
Evanston at Riverton, 2:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, noon
Jackson at Natrona County, 3:30 p.m.
Green River at Cody, 3:30 p.m.
Star Valley at Rock Springs, 3:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 2 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Powell, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Kemmerer, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Big Horn, 2 p.m.
Wright at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Tongue River at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Tongue River at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at NSI Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Burlington, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna, 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Cokeville, 3 p.m.