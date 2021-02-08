 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
Monday

Inter-class

Lusk 57, Guernsey 45

Hanna 61, Wheatland sophs 57

Tuesday

Class 4A Southeast

Laramie at Cheyenne South, (n)

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Worland, (n)

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Tongue River, (n)

Inter-class

Mountain View at Evanston, (n)

Wright at Midwest, (n)

Sundance JV at NSI Academy, (n)

Guernsey at Wheatland frosh, (n)

Interstate

Pine Bluffs at Kimball, Neb., (n)

Thursday

Class 4A

Jackson at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Pinedale, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wheatland at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Riverside at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Kaycee, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Rock River, 5:45 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Cody JV at Meeteetse, 6:30 p.m.

Interstate

Hulett at Edgemont, S.D., 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley at Natrona County, 6:30 p.m.

Laramie at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cody, 7:30 p.m.

Green River at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 7:30 p.m.

Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Newcastle at Burns, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Torrington, 6:30 p.m.

Lyman at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Powell at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.

Pinedale at Lander, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Wright, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.

Big Piney at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Lusk, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, 3 p.m.

Midwest at Upton, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Cokeville, 7 p.m.

Encampment at Snake River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Kaycee at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Pine Bluffs at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.

Evanston at Riverton, 2:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, noon

Jackson at Natrona County, 3:30 p.m.

Green River at Cody, 3:30 p.m.

Star Valley at Rock Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Powell, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Kemmerer, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Big Horn, 2 p.m.

Wright at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Tongue River at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Tongue River at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at NSI Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Burlington, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna, 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Saratoga at Farson, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Southeast at Lusk, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Snake River at Manila, Utah, 3 p.m.

