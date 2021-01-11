Boys basketball scores

Tuesday
Inter-class
Kemmerer at Big Piney, (n)
Worland 73, Cody 49
Thermopolis 54, Greybull 53
Rocky Mountain 75, Burlington 41
Lander 52, Riverton 42
Laramie sophs 71, Rock River 29
Thursday
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Moorcroft at Wall, S.D., 6 p.m.
Upton at Newell, S.D., 6 p.m.
Harding County, S.D. at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Rich, Utah, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Mitchell, Neb., 7:30 p.m.
Teton, Idaho at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 5:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Torrington at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Wheatland at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Lander, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Hulett, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Encampment, 7 p.m.
Snake River at Farson, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Guernsey at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Shoshoni at Powell, 6:30 pm.
Riverside at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Worland, 7 p.m.
Wind River at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Cokeville at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 7 p.m.
Evanston at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Pinedale at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Rawlins at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Interstate
Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff, Neb., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Green River at Thunder Basin, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Burns at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Rawlins, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Lusk at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Snake River, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont vs Meeteetse, 2:30 p.m.
Farson at Hanna, 3 p.m.
Hulett at Guernsey, 4 p.m.
Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Douglas at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Lovell at Greybull, 3 p.m.
Dubois at Wind River, 3 p.m.
Saratoga at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.
Interstate
Star Valley at Soda Springs, Idaho, 11 a.m.
Gillette at Gering, Neb., 3:30 p.m.
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 4 p.m.
Hill City, S.D. at Sundance, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Alliance, Neb., 2 p.m.