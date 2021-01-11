 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Inter-class

Kemmerer at Big Piney, (n)

Worland 73, Cody 49

Thermopolis 54, Greybull 53

Rocky Mountain 75, Burlington 41

Lander 52, Riverton 42

Laramie sophs 71, Rock River 29

Thursday

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Moorcroft at Wall, S.D., 6 p.m.

Upton at Newell, S.D., 6 p.m.

Harding County, S.D. at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.

Cokeville at Rich, Utah, 7 p.m.

Torrington at Mitchell, Neb., 7:30 p.m.

Teton, Idaho at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 5:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Torrington at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Wheatland at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thermopolis at Lander, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Encampment, 7 p.m.

Snake River at Farson, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Guernsey at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Shoshoni at Powell, 6:30 pm.

Riverside at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Worland, 7 p.m.

Wind River at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Cokeville at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 7 p.m.

Evanston at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Pinedale at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Rawlins at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Interstate

Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff, Neb., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Green River at Thunder Basin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Burns at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Rawlins, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Tongue River, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Lusk at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Snake River, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont vs Meeteetse, 2:30 p.m.

Farson at Hanna, 3 p.m.

Hulett at Guernsey, 4 p.m.

Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Douglas at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Lovell at Greybull, 3 p.m.

Dubois at Wind River, 3 p.m.

Saratoga at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.

Interstate

Star Valley at Soda Springs, Idaho, 11 a.m.

Gillette at Gering, Neb., 3:30 p.m.

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 4 p.m.

Hill City, S.D. at Sundance, 4 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Alliance, Neb., 2 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News