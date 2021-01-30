 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
agate

Boys basketball scores

WyoVarsity logo

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley 52, Green River 47

Evanston 51, Jackson 49

Class 4A

Sheridan 78, Rock Springs 37

Class 3A Northwest

Lander 52, Lovell 30

Class 3A

Wheatland 73, Newcastle 35

Rawlins 83, Worland 78

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft 51, Tongue River 49

Class 2A

Big Horn 62, Rocky Mountain 59

Big Piney 61, Shoshoni 53

Sundance 64, Lusk 44

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 73, Midwest 5

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois 71, Meeteetse 56

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment, postponed

Class 1A

Kaycee 61, Hanna 34

Guernsey 62, Arvada-Clearmont 30

Inter-class

Cheyenne South 60, Douglas 50

Ten Sleep 50, Riverside 29

Pine Bluffs 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 35

Burns 52, Southeast 49, OT

Thermopolis 72, Burlington 46

Powell 60, Cody 43

Interstate

Grace, Idaho at Cokeville, (n)

Manila, Utah 54, Kemmerer 46

Scottsbluff, Neb. 55, Natrona County 53

