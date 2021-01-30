Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley 52, Green River 47
Evanston 51, Jackson 49
Class 4A
Sheridan 78, Rock Springs 37
Class 3A Northwest
Lander 52, Lovell 30
Class 3A
Wheatland 73, Newcastle 35
Rawlins 83, Worland 78
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft 51, Tongue River 49
Class 2A
Big Horn 62, Rocky Mountain 59
Big Piney 61, Shoshoni 53
Sundance 64, Lusk 44
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 73, Midwest 5
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois 71, Meeteetse 56
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment, postponed
Class 1A
Kaycee 61, Hanna 34
Guernsey 62, Arvada-Clearmont 30
Inter-class
Cheyenne South 60, Douglas 50
Ten Sleep 50, Riverside 29
Pine Bluffs 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 35
Burns 52, Southeast 49, OT
Thermopolis 72, Burlington 46
Powell 60, Cody 43
Interstate
Grace, Idaho at Cokeville, (n)
Manila, Utah 54, Kemmerer 46
Scottsbluff, Neb. 55, Natrona County 53