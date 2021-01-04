 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
agate

  • Updated
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 3A

Worland 76, Newcastle 53

Tuesday

Class 4A

Laramie at Natrona County, (n)

Inter-class

Jackson at Big Piney, (n)

Wheatland sophs at Guernsey, (n)

Hulett at Wright JV, (n)

Ten Sleep at Rocky Mountain JV, (n)

Interstate

Alliance, Neb. at Burns, (n)

Thursday

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Saratoga at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Encampment at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Greybull at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Moorcroft at Hulett, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Cokeville, 7 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Shoshoni JV, 6 p.m.

Midwest at Wright JV, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Newell, S.D. at Sundance, 7 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Sheridan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Green River at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 7:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Torrington at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Shoshoni, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Rock River at Hulett, 3:30 p.m.

Encampment at Hanna, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Lovell at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Crawford, Neb., 7 p.m.

Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Billings Central at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Laurel, Mont. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Worland Winter Classic

Gillette JV vs Pinedale, 1 p.m.

Big Piney vs Lyman, 3 p.m.

Wheatland vs Kemmerer, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Worland, 7 p.m.

Sundance Quad

Pine Bluffs at Sundance, 2:30 p.m.

Kaycee vs Glenrock, 2:30 p.m.

Glenrock at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.

Kaycee vs Pine Bluffs, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, 5:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Laramie, 1:30 p.m.

Green River at Cheyenne Central, noon

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, noon

Class 2A

Wind River at Greybull, 3 p.m.

Riverside at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Farson, 3 p.m.

Hanna at Dubois, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 12:30 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton, 1:30 p.m.

Lusk at Rock River, 2:30 p.m.

Southeast at Big Horn, 4 p.m.

Shoshoni at Saratoga, 4 p.m.

NSI Academy at Wright, 5:30 p.m.

Powell at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Burns, 7 p.m.

Cody at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border Wat

Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 1 p.m.

Billings Central at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Worland Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Pinedale, 10 a.m.

Mountain View vs Wheatland, noon

Lyman at Worland, 2 p.m.

