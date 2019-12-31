Boys basketball scores

Monday
Interstate
Star Valley 55, Layton (Utah) Christian Academy 32
Elko, Nev. 45, Star Valley 44
Torrington 63, Gordon-Rushville, Neb. 37
Sidney, Neb. 63, Burns 57
Tuesday
Interstate
Star Valley vs Ridgeline, Utah, (n)
Burns vs Gordon-Rushville, Neb., (n)
Torrington vs Sidney, Neb., (n)
Pine Bluffs vs Alliance, Neb., (n)
Thursday
Energy Classic
at Gillette
Thunder Basin vs Holy Rosary (Alberta, Canada), 5:15 p.m.
Gillette vs Thunder Ridge, Idaho, 8:45 p.m.
Friday
Energy Class
Thunder Basin vs TBD
Gillette vs TBD
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Worland, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Riverton at Lander, 7:30 p.m.
Pinedale at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Meeteetse at Powell JV, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Teton, Idaho at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgeport, Neb. at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Energy Classic
Thunder Basin vs TBD
Gillette vs TBD
Class 2A
Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Saratoga at Rock River, noon
Midwest at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.
Burlington at Kaycee, 4 p.m.
Inter-class
Jackson at Pinedale, 2:30 p.m.
Burns at Southeast, 4 p.m.
Lovell at Wyoming Indian, 4:30 p.m.
Hulett at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Encampment at North Park, Colo., 1:30 p.m.
Lusk at Hemingford, Neb., 2:30 p.m.
Blackfoot, Idaho at Star Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Snake River at Meeker, Colo., 4 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Holyoke, Colo., 4 p.m.
North Gem, Idaho at Cokeville, 7 p.m.