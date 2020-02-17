Boys basketball scores
Boys basketball scores

Tuesday

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Hulett, (n)

Class 1A southeast

Guernsey at Glendo, (n)

Lingle-Fort Laramie 65, Hanna 54

Thursday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin at Natrona County

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central

Laramie at Cheyenne East

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Evanston

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Buffalo

Class 2A

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at NSI Academy

Class 1A

Encampment at Hanna

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette at Sheridan

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Cody

Rock Springs at Riverton

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central at Laramie

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley at Jackson

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Thermopolis

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Worland

Powell at Lander

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Wheatland

Rawlins at Burns

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View at Pinedale

Lyman at Big Piney

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Wright

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain at Tongue River

Greybull at Riverside

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Lusk

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer

Shoshoni at Wind River

Class 1A Northeast

NSI Academy at Hulett

Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont

Class 1A Northwest

St. Stephens at Burlington

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Guernsey

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Saratoga

Farson at Cokeville

Class 1A

Encampment at Rock River

Dubois at Midwest

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Glenrock

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Natrona County at Gillette

Sheridan at Thunder Basin

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton at Kelly Walsh

Cody at Rock Springs

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Green River

Evanston at Star Valley

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo at Newcastle

Thermopolis at Douglas

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Lovell

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Torrington

Wheatland at Rawlins

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale at Lyman

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Southeast

Class 2A

Greybull at Big Horn

Tongue River at Shoshoni

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Ten Sleep

Meeteetse at Dubois

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Snake River

Inter-class

Hulett at Sundance

St. Stephens at Riverside

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs

Interstate

North Park, Colo. at Encampment

Related to this story

