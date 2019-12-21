Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Inter-class
Sheridan 58, Buffalo 39
Thermopolis 57, Burlington 36
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. 54, Natrona County 45
Blackfoot, Idaho 52, Star Valley 44
GoJo Roundball Invitational
Championship: Cheyenne Central 76, Greeley West, Colo. 25
Power 2 Play Showcase
Cheyenne East 79, Highlands Ranch, Colo. 62
Xaverian, N.Y., 98, Gillette 94, 2OT
Flaming Gorge Classic
Laramie 63, Grace, Idaho 43
Worland 69, Evanston 68
Thunder Basin 83, Riverton 33
Lyman 63, Jackson 28
Mountain View 65, Rich County, Utah 63
Cheyenne South 76, Snake River 37
West Side, Utah 74, Evanston 47
Worland 52, Rock Springs 32
Bear Lake, Idaho 48, Green River 38
Rawlins 52, Grace, Idaho 47
Manila, Utah vs Pinedale, (n)
Wrangler Invite
Saratoga 69, Shoshoni 62
Cokeville 65, Dubois 33
Rocky Mountain 53, Kemmerer 48
Farson 53, Meeteetse 28
Rocky Mountain 63, Cokeville 57
Saratoga 69, Meeteetse 17
Farson 48, Shoshoni 29
Douglas Classic
Wheatland 50, Lovell 40
Lander 60, Torrington 30
Big Piney 66, Burns 39
Lovell 60, Douglas 47
Wheatland vs Torrington, (n)
Douglas 64, Burns 40
Foothills Classic
St. Stephens 77, Big Horn 62
Tongue River 73, Wind River 44
Wyoming Indian 72, Big Horn 66
St. Stephens 58, Greybull 57
Wyoming Indian 65, Tongue River 49
Wind River 69, Wright 27
Dogger Invite
Encampment 71, Lingle-Fort Laramie 37
Rock River vs Hulett, (n)
Encampment 62, Midwest 14
Southeast 36, Kaycee 23
Guernsey 64, Hulett 63
Lingle-Fort Laramie 53, Kaycee 46
Tiger Jamboree
Glenrock 63, Thunder Basin sophs 41
Lusk 51, Gillette sophs 46
Stateline Shootout
Sundance 52, Belle Fourche, S.D. 47
Newcastle 64, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 44