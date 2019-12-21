Boys basketball scores
Boys basketball scores

Saturday

Inter-class

Sheridan 58, Buffalo 39

Thermopolis 57, Burlington 36

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. 54, Natrona County 45

Blackfoot, Idaho 52, Star Valley 44

GoJo Roundball Invitational

Championship: Cheyenne Central 76, Greeley West, Colo. 25

Power 2 Play Showcase

Cheyenne East 79, Highlands Ranch, Colo. 62

Xaverian, N.Y., 98, Gillette 94, 2OT

Flaming Gorge Classic

Laramie 63, Grace, Idaho 43

Worland 69, Evanston 68

Thunder Basin 83, Riverton 33

Lyman 63, Jackson 28

Mountain View 65, Rich County, Utah 63

Cheyenne South 76, Snake River 37

West Side, Utah 74, Evanston 47

Worland 52, Rock Springs 32

Bear Lake, Idaho 48, Green River 38

Rawlins 52, Grace, Idaho 47

Manila, Utah vs Pinedale, (n)

Wrangler Invite

Saratoga 69, Shoshoni 62

Cokeville 65, Dubois 33

Rocky Mountain 53, Kemmerer 48

Farson 53, Meeteetse 28

Rocky Mountain 63, Cokeville 57

Saratoga 69, Meeteetse 17

Farson 48, Shoshoni 29

Douglas Classic

Wheatland 50, Lovell 40

Lander 60, Torrington 30

Big Piney 66, Burns 39

Lovell 60, Douglas 47

Wheatland vs Torrington, (n)

Douglas 64, Burns 40

Foothills Classic

St. Stephens 77, Big Horn 62

Tongue River 73, Wind River 44

Wyoming Indian 72, Big Horn 66

St. Stephens 58, Greybull 57

Wyoming Indian 65, Tongue River 49

Wind River 69, Wright 27

Dogger Invite

Encampment 71, Lingle-Fort Laramie 37

Rock River vs Hulett, (n)

Encampment 62, Midwest 14

Southeast 36, Kaycee 23

Guernsey 64, Hulett 63

Lingle-Fort Laramie 53, Kaycee 46

Tiger Jamboree

Glenrock 63, Thunder Basin sophs 41

Lusk 51, Gillette sophs 46

Stateline Shootout

Sundance 52, Belle Fourche, S.D. 47

Newcastle 64, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 44

