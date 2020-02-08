Boys basketball scores
agate

Boys basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A

Gillette 67, Cheyenne South 54

Cheyenne East 83, Sheridan 72, OT

Cheyenne Central 69, Natrona County 42

Green River at Kelly Walsh, postponed

Laramie 82, Thunder Basin 65

Evanston 46, Rock Springs 34

Cody 68, Jackson 39

Class 3A

Lander, 65, Mountain View 60, 2OT

Worland 65, Rawlins 54

Burns at Douglas, (n)

Buffalo 70, Torrington 33

Class 2A

Glenrock vs Wind River, (n)

Lusk 65, Moorcroft 41

Wyoming Indian 72, Rocky Mountain 68

Shoshoni 51, Wright 21

Wind River vs Wright, (n)

Shoshoni 59, Glenrock 44

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont 59, Midwest 49

Kaycee 66, Hulett 52

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse 52, Ten Sleep 32

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 58, Rock River 24

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 60, Encampment 44

Snake River 70, Cokeville 55

Inter-class

Big Horn at Newcastle, (n)

Upton 76, Pine Bluffs 67

Burlington 41, Riverside 31

Interstate

Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, (n)

Manila, Utah 48, Lyman 44

