Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette 67, Cheyenne South 54
Cheyenne East 83, Sheridan 72, OT
Cheyenne Central 69, Natrona County 42
Green River at Kelly Walsh, postponed
Laramie 82, Thunder Basin 65
Evanston 46, Rock Springs 34
Cody 68, Jackson 39
Class 3A
Lander, 65, Mountain View 60, 2OT
Worland 65, Rawlins 54
Burns at Douglas, (n)
Buffalo 70, Torrington 33
Class 2A
Glenrock vs Wind River, (n)
Lusk 65, Moorcroft 41
Wyoming Indian 72, Rocky Mountain 68
You have free articles remaining.
Shoshoni 51, Wright 21
Wind River vs Wright, (n)
Shoshoni 59, Glenrock 44
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 59, Midwest 49
Kaycee 66, Hulett 52
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse 52, Ten Sleep 32
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 58, Rock River 24
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 60, Encampment 44
Snake River 70, Cokeville 55
Inter-class
Big Horn at Newcastle, (n)
Upton 76, Pine Bluffs 67
Burlington 41, Riverside 31
Interstate
Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, (n)
Manila, Utah 48, Lyman 44