Boys basketball scores

Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley 58, Kelly Walsh 47
Sheridan 74, Cheyenne South 42
Evanston 55, Cody 31
Rock Springs 61, Jackson 54
Cheyenne Central 65, Thunder Basin 46
Laramie 53, Natrona County 51
Cheyenne East 76, Gillette 59
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View 61, Lyman 44
Class 3A
Newcastle 36, Burns 33
Douglas 58, Torrington 53, OT
Powell 57, Thermopolis 50
Lander 63, Pinedale 31
Worland 63, Rawlins 44
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 71, Wright 30
Big Horn 55, Moorcroft 40
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull 43, Tongue River 42
Rocky Mountain 57, Riverside 13
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk 59, Glenrock 49
Pine Bluffs 77, Southeast 50
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 70, Shoshoni 58
Kemmerer 56, Wind River 41
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, (n)
NSI Academy 60, Midwest 35
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois 58, Ten Sleep 18
St. Stephens 64, Meeteetse 34
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River, (n)
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment 69, Cokeville 65
Farson 69, Saratoga 64
Interstate
Sioux County, Neb. 73, Guernsey 45
Saturday
Class 4A
Laramie at Sheridan, (n)
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, (n)
Cheyenne South at Natrona County, (n)
Cheyenne Central at Gillette, (n)
Riverton at Evanston, (n)
Kelly Walsh at Jackson, (n)
Cody at Green River, (n)
Rock Springs at Star Valley, (n)
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland, (n)
Class 3A
Big Piney at Lander, (n)
Lovell at Thermopolis, (n)
Rawlins at Buffalo, (n)
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Big Horn, (n)
Wright at Moorcroft, (n)
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Riverside, (n)
Rocky Mountain at Greybull, (n)
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, (n)
Lusk at Southeast, (n)
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Shoshoni, (n)
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, (n)
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
Kaycee at NSI Academy, (n)
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Dubois, (n)
Ten Sleep at St. Stephens, 3(n)
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Glendo, (n)
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Farson, (n)
Saratoga at Cokeville, (n)
Interstate
Mountain View at Manila, Utah, (n)
Meeker, Colo. at Snake River, (n)
Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, (n)
Mitchell, Neb. at Burns, (n)