Boys basketball scores
Boys basketball scores

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley 58, Kelly Walsh 47

Sheridan 74, Cheyenne South 42

Evanston 55, Cody 31

Rock Springs 61, Jackson 54

Cheyenne Central 65, Thunder Basin 46

Laramie 53, Natrona County 51

Cheyenne East 76, Gillette 59

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View 61, Lyman 44

Class 3A

Newcastle 36, Burns 33

Douglas 58, Torrington 53, OT

Powell 57, Thermopolis 50

Lander 63, Pinedale 31

Worland 63, Rawlins 44

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance 71, Wright 30

Big Horn 55, Moorcroft 40

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull 43, Tongue River 42

Rocky Mountain 57, Riverside 13

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk 59, Glenrock 49

Pine Bluffs 77, Southeast 50

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 70, Shoshoni 58

Kemmerer 56, Wind River 41

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, (n)

NSI Academy 60, Midwest 35

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois 58, Ten Sleep 18

St. Stephens 64, Meeteetse 34

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River, (n)

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment 69, Cokeville 65

Farson 69, Saratoga 64

Interstate

Sioux County, Neb. 73, Guernsey 45

Saturday

Class 4A

Laramie at Sheridan, (n)

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, (n)

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, (n)

Cheyenne Central at Gillette, (n)

Riverton at Evanston, (n)

Kelly Walsh at Jackson, (n)

Cody at Green River, (n)

Rock Springs at Star Valley, (n)

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Worland, (n)

Class 3A

Big Piney at Lander, (n)

Lovell at Thermopolis, (n)

Rawlins at Buffalo, (n)

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Big Horn, (n)

Wright at Moorcroft, (n)

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Riverside, (n)

Rocky Mountain at Greybull, (n)

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, (n)

Lusk at Southeast, (n)

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Shoshoni, (n)

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, (n)

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

Kaycee at NSI Academy, (n)

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Dubois, (n)

Ten Sleep at St. Stephens, 3(n)

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Glendo, (n)

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Farson, (n)

Saratoga at Cokeville, (n)

Interstate

Mountain View at Manila, Utah, (n)

Meeker, Colo. at Snake River, (n)

Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, (n)

Mitchell, Neb. at Burns, (n)

