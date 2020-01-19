Boys basketball scores
Boys basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Cody 57, Riverton 41

Class 3A

Buffalo 67, Burns 26

Class 2A

Big Horn 51, Tongue River 39

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee 77, NSI Academy 30

Class 1A

Hulett 56, Guernsey 51

Inter-class

Farson 44, Kemmerer 33

Big Piney 65, Jackson 50

Evanston 59, Lyman 52

Wheatland 79, Glenrock 41

Mountain View 57, Star Valley JV 42

Interstate

Sundance 54, Hill City, S.D. 30

Scottsbluff, Neb. 72, Cheyenne Central 68, 2OT

Belle Fourche, S.D. 67, Wright 12

Thunder Basin 86, Riggs, S.D. 56

Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens 68, Gillette 66

Little Six Tournament

Ten Sleep 50, Midwest 33

Dubois 66, Ten Sleep 30

Meeteetse 62, Dubois 44

Big Horn Basin Classic

Thermopolis 71, Burlington 43

Shoshoni 58, Riverside 29

St. Stephens 70, Wind River 57

Wyoming Indian 54, Lovell 41

Powell 52, Rocky Mountain 47

Worland 62, Greybull 29

Championship: Worland 83, Powell 51

West River Tournament

3rd place: Upton 70, Moorcroft 46

